    Dengue outbreak in Karnataka reaches critical levels, Bengaluru worst-hit

    As of July 6, Karnataka has reported 7,006 dengue cases, with six fatalities attributed to the viral infection. The state capital, Bengaluru, has been the worst-hit, recording 1,908 cases.

    First Published Jul 7, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

    As heavy rains continue to lash most parts of India, several southern states are witnessing an alarming rise in vector-borne diseases. In particular, Karnataka is facing a severe dengue outbreak, with the state recording over 7,000 cases so far this year, raising massive public health concerns.

    As of July 6, Karnataka has reported 7,006 dengue cases, with six fatalities attributed to the viral infection. The state capital, Bengaluru, has been the worst-hit, recording 1,908 cases. Other districts experiencing a significant surge in dengue infections include Chikkamagaluru with 521 cases, Mysuru with 496 cases, and Haveri with 481 cases. Dharwad and Chitradurga have also reported substantial numbers, with 289 and 275 cases, respectively.

    Health authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms of dengue. The state's health department is working to control the outbreak, stressing measures such as mosquito control and public awareness campaigns.

    The dengue crisis has also sparked a political tussle in Karnataka. The BJP has accused the ruling Congress government of mishandling the situation, while the Congress has defended its efforts and criticized the opposition's remarks.

    Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao responded to the BJP's criticisms by highlighting the government's ongoing efforts to manage the outbreak, including price regulation for dengue testing in private hospitals.

    He also pointed out past shortcomings in the BJP's handling of public health crises, such as the Chamrajanagar oxygen tragedy.

    The BJP, however, has continued to attack the Congress government, accusing it of inefficiency and mismanagement. They highlighted issues like insufficient drinking water in hospitals and called for Minister Rao's resignation.

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2024, 4:54 PM IST
