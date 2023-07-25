Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon season: 7 ways to dry your wet clothes during rain

    Drying wet clothes during rain can be challenging, but with some creativity, you can still find ways to dry them effectively. Here are seven tips and tricks to dry wet garments during rainy weather

    Drying wet clothes during rain can be challenging, but with some resourcefulness, you can still manage to dry them effectively. If indoors, use clothes drying racks or clotheslines in well-ventilated spaces like a laundry room. Employ a dehumidifier to remove excess moisture from the air, speeding up drying time. Towel dry clothes before hanging them indoors or utilize balconies or covered areas outdoors to shield clothes from direct rain.

    Utilize quick-drying fabrics and avoid hanging clothes in poorly ventilated spaces to prevent mold growth. Embrace creative solutions, such as using a low heat hairdryer to achieve the best results in damp weather.

    Here are seven ways to dry wet clothes during rainy weather

    1. Indoor Drying: Use clothes drying racks or clotheslines indoors in a well-ventilated area like a laundry room or bathroom. Avoid hanging wet clothes in bedrooms or living spaces to prevent excess humidity.
    2. Use a Dehumidifier: Running a dehumidifier in the room where you're drying clothes can help remove moisture from the air, speeding up the drying process.
    3. Dryer Sheets: Place dryer sheets among the wet clothes while drying indoors to help absorb moisture and leave them with a fresh scent.
    4. Spin Cycle: If you have a washing machine with a spin cycle, use it to remove excess water from the clothes before hanging them to dry. This will reduce drying time.
    5. Utilize Balconies or Covered Areas: If you can access a covered outdoor area, such as a balcony or porch, you can hang clothes there to protect them from direct rain.
    6. Towel Drying: Gently squeeze excess water from the clothes using towels, then hang them to dry. The towels will absorb some of the moisture, making the drying process quicker.
    7. Hairdryer: Use a hairdryer on a low heat setting to dry specific areas of clothes that are still damp after hanging them indoors.

    Remember to avoid hanging clothes in areas with poor ventilation or low airflow, which can lead to mould or mildew growth. Additionally, always check fabric care labels to ensure the drying method suits the material.

