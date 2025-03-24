user
user

Physical Sunscreen vs Chemical Sunscreen: What suits you better?

Ultimately, the best sunscreen is the one you'll use consistently. Look for broad-spectrum protection with SPF 30 or higher and find your best sunscreen between Physical sunscreen and chemical sunscreen.

 

Physical Sunscreen vs Chemical Sunscreen: What suits you better? MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 8:04 AM IST

Sunscreens are designed as a cream to proetct your skin from the harmful UV rays of sun. This can tan your face and also damage your skin. While finding the perfect sunscreen is always a struggle, here are the two types of sunscreens that you can choose. 

Physical Sunscreen

Physical sunscreens are the ones that act as a layer on the skin's surface. This reflects UV rays on the skin like a shield. This type of sunscreen generally consists of minerals like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. These products start working right from the moment you apply them. 

Physical sunscreen is best for people with sensitive skin or acne-prone skin. Due to its physical work, it doesn't absorb into the skin, but it just acts as a shield. 

Pros:

Physical sunscreen starts working and gives immediate protection after application.

Physical sunscreens are less likely to cause irritation or allergic reactions on the skin as they don't absorb into the skin.

Physical sunscreens are environmentally friendly options for skin. 

Cons:

Physical sunscreens may leave a white cast, especially on darker skin tones, as they don't absorb into skin.

Physical sunscreen can give a heavier feel on the skin.

Chemical Sunscreen:

Chemical sunscreens are the ones that absorb UV rays and convert them into heat, and then that heat will be released from the skin. These chemical sunscreens include chemical compounds like oxybenzone and avobenzone.

Chemical sunscreens work the best for people who prefer lightweight creams that can blend in easily. 

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala defines beauty, shares go-to skincare, hair care, and more

Pros:

Chemical sunscreens leave no white cast on your skin as they blend seamlessly into the skin without leaving a tint.

Chemical sunscreens are a good choice for water-resistant and sweat-proof options.

Cons:

Chemical sunscreens may irritate sensitive skin or clog pores for certain skin types.

Which One Suits You?

Chemical sunscreens and physical sunscreens work on the same issue. 

Sensitive Skin: Choose a physical sunscreen to avoid irritation, as it just acts like a shield on your skin without blending in.

Active Lifestyle: Always opt for a chemical sunscreen for water-resistant protection.

Daily Use: Both types can work, but physical sunscreen is better for prolonged sun exposure.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone to Katrina Kaif-5 top Bollywood actresses who own cosmetic brands

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Weight Loss: Can dates replace sugar in your desserts? Truth revealed MEG

Weight Loss: Can dates replace sugar in your desserts? Truth revealed

National Puppy Day: 7 signs you are a great pet parent MEG

National Puppy Day: 7 signs you are a great pet parent

What is Diverticulitis? Why is it more common among people over 50? Read on RBA

What is Diverticulitis? Why is it more common among people over 50? Read on

Rising Stroke Rates among Youth: A Call for Action by PM Modi's Campaign RBA

Rising Stroke Rates among Youth: A Call for Action by PM Modi's Campaign

What is the right way to eat Walnuts? Health benefits, risks, daily limit explained MEG

What is the right way to eat Walnuts? Health benefits, risks, daily limit explained

Recent Stories

Gold price DROPS on March 24: Check 24k gold rate for today ATG

Gold price DROPS on March 24: Check 24k gold rate for today

UPI payments to be restricted for THESE users from April 1; check your status! AJR

UPI payments to be restricted for THESE users from April 1; check your status!

Oklo's Power Deals Take Center Stage Ahead Of Q4 Print: Wall Street Sees Smaller Sequential Loss, Retail's Bullish

Oklo's Power Deals Take Center Stage Ahead Of Q4 Print: Wall Street Sees Smaller Sequential Loss, Retail's Bullish

Carnival Signals Caution Over Macro Uncertainty But Raises Annual Profit Forecast; Retail Mood Glows

Carnival Signals Caution Over Macro Uncertainty But Raises Annual Profit Forecast; Retail Mood Glows

Meta Reportedly Eyes Joint AI Pact With India's Reliance: Retail Bulls Smell A Turnaround After Stock Lull

Meta Reportedly Eyes Joint AI Pact With India's Reliance: Retail Bulls Smell A Turnaround After Stock Lull

Recent Videos

🔥 Sikandar Trailer Unveiled: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set Screens Ablaze! 🎬

🔥 Sikandar Trailer Unveiled: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set Screens Ablaze! 🎬

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to be New BJP Chief in Kerala

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to be New BJP Chief in Kerala

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Radiates Elegance in Pink Saree & Pearls! 💖

Tamannaah Bhatia Radiates Elegance in Pink Saree & Pearls! 💖

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Enjoy Beach Time! 🌊

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Enjoy Beach Time! 🌊

Video Icon
Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon