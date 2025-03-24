Physical Sunscreen vs Chemical Sunscreen: What suits you better?

Read Full Article

Sunscreens are designed as a cream to proetct your skin from the harmful UV rays of sun. This can tan your face and also damage your skin. While finding the perfect sunscreen is always a struggle, here are the two types of sunscreens that you can choose.

Physical Sunscreen

Physical sunscreens are the ones that act as a layer on the skin's surface. This reflects UV rays on the skin like a shield. This type of sunscreen generally consists of minerals like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. These products start working right from the moment you apply them.

Physical sunscreen is best for people with sensitive skin or acne-prone skin. Due to its physical work, it doesn't absorb into the skin, but it just acts as a shield.

Pros:

Physical sunscreen starts working and gives immediate protection after application.

Physical sunscreens are less likely to cause irritation or allergic reactions on the skin as they don't absorb into the skin.

Physical sunscreens are environmentally friendly options for skin.

Cons:

Physical sunscreens may leave a white cast, especially on darker skin tones, as they don't absorb into skin.

Physical sunscreen can give a heavier feel on the skin.

Chemical Sunscreen:

Chemical sunscreens are the ones that absorb UV rays and convert them into heat, and then that heat will be released from the skin. These chemical sunscreens include chemical compounds like oxybenzone and avobenzone.

Chemical sunscreens work the best for people who prefer lightweight creams that can blend in easily.

Pros:

Chemical sunscreens leave no white cast on your skin as they blend seamlessly into the skin without leaving a tint.

Chemical sunscreens are a good choice for water-resistant and sweat-proof options.

Cons:

Chemical sunscreens may irritate sensitive skin or clog pores for certain skin types.

Which One Suits You?

Chemical sunscreens and physical sunscreens work on the same issue.

Sensitive Skin: Choose a physical sunscreen to avoid irritation, as it just acts like a shield on your skin without blending in.

Active Lifestyle: Always opt for a chemical sunscreen for water-resistant protection.

Daily Use: Both types can work, but physical sunscreen is better for prolonged sun exposure.

