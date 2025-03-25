user
user

Gudi Padwa 2025: Date, significance, rituals, muhurat, and more

Gudi Padwa 2025; All you need to know about this auspicious day. Significance, 2025 date, Muhurat for Gudi Padwa, how is gudi padwa celebrated in steps, Special foods, importance and different states celebrating gudi padwa and their names. 
 

Gudi Padwa 2025: Date, significance, rituals, muhurat, and more MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 1:29 PM IST

Gudi Padwa is a Hindu festival celebrated during the beginning of the Hindu lunisolar calendar. It is also considered the Marathi New Year. This festival celebrates new beginnings and the win of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, this is the day when Lord Brahma created the universe. This is why it is called the most auspicious occasion.  The festival also celebrates the Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and also marks the victories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

2025 Date and Muhurat

In 2025, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on 30th of March, Sunday. The muhurat, AKA pratipada tithi, begins at 4:27 PM on March 29 and ends by 12:49 PM on March 30. The time is an auspicious Muhurat for performing rituals and hoisting the Gudi is between 6:30 AM and 8:45 AM in the morning.

How is Gudi Padwa Celebrated?

Step-by-Step Celebration

Cleaning and Decoration: The first step is to clean the entire house and decorate with colorful rangoli designs, and doors are decorated with mango leaves and torans.

Oil Bath: The first ritual in the morning is the oil bath. People take an oil bath early in the morning, as this practice is considered auspicious.

Hoisting the Gudi: On Gudi Padwa, people take a bamboo stick and decorate it with a bright silk cloth, neem leaves, mango leaves, flowers, and sugar crystals. An inverted silver or copper pot is placed on top, and the Gudi is hoisted outside homes to symbolize victory and prosperity.

Special Puja: Families perform prayers to Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for the year ahead.

Consuming Neem and Jaggery: A mixture of neem leaves, jaggery, and tamarind is offered as prashad and eaten by the devottees. This signifies the balance of life's joys and sorrows.

Festive Meals: Traditional Maharashtrian dishes are prepared and shared with loved ones.

Special Foods of Gudi Padwa:

The festival is incomplete without enjoying delicious traditional foods. Popular dishes include:

Puran Poli: it is a sweet flatbread stuffed with jaggery and lentils.

Shrikhand and Puri: Sweet yogurt along with deep-fried bread.

Sabudana Vada: Crispy fritters made from sago.

Kairi Panha: A refreshing raw mango drink.

Rava Ladoo: Sweet semolina balls.

ALSO READ: Psychology to Cleansing rituals: 7 Scientific theories behind Gudi Padwa celebration

Importance of Gudi Padwa:

Gudi Padwa is not just a celebration but also a cultural and spiritual significance of new beginnings. It marks the arrival of spring, the harvesting of Rabi crops, and the beginning of a new cycle in the Hindu calendar. 

Different States Celebrating Gudi Padwa:

While Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated in Maharashtra, similar festivals are celebrated across India under different names:

Ugadi: Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Navreh: Kashmir.

Cheti Chand: Sindhi community.

Poila Boishakh: West Bengal.

Baisakhi: Punjab.

ALSO READ: Gudi Padwa: Latest Nauvari Saree Designs and Colors to Flaunt

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

3 Effective strategies to regain confidence and stop comparing your success to others MEG

3 Effective strategies to regain confidence and stop comparing your success to others

Walking vs Yoga: Which is beneficial for weight loss; myths and theories explained MEG

Walking vs Yoga: Which is beneficial for weight loss; myths and theories explained

Deepika Padukone reveals her work life balance, 'Motherhood is an incredible...' MEG

Deepika Padukone reveals her work life balance, 'Motherhood is an incredible...'

Physical Sunscreen vs Chemical Sunscreen: What suits you better? MEG

Physical Sunscreen vs Chemical Sunscreen: What suits you better?

Weight Loss: Can dates replace sugar in your desserts? Truth revealed MEG

Weight Loss: Can dates replace sugar in your desserts? Truth revealed

Recent Stories

Bihar SHOCKER! 22-year-old ice cream seller shot dead for refusing to give free ice cream in Bhagalpur snt

Bihar SHOCKER! 22-year-old ice cream seller shot dead for refusing to give free ice cream in Bhagalpur

Modern Warfare: India's AI & ISR Boost in Military Capabilities ddr

Modern Warfare: India's AI & ISR Boost in Military Capabilities

IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka chats with skipper Rishabh Pant after teams defeat against DC (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka chats with skipper Rishabh Pant after team's defeat against DC (WATCH)

8th Pay Commission set to reshape salaries and pensions, notification likely in April AJR

8th Pay Commission set to reshape salaries and pensions, notification likely next month

PHOTOS Rekha exudes regality, radiance; shares photos in stunning pink anarkali ATG

(PHOTOS) Rekha exudes regality, radiance; shares photos in stunning pink anarkali

Recent Videos

'Proof How Intolerant Government Is': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Kunal Kamra | Asianet Newsable

'Proof How Intolerant Government Is': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Kunal Kamra | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Row | ‘Tapori Giri’: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shiv Sena’s Vandalism

Kunal Kamra Row | ‘Tapori Giri’: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shiv Sena’s Vandalism

Video Icon
Cubans Lament as US Ends Legal Status for 532,000 Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua & Venezuela

Cubans Lament as US Ends Legal Status for 532,000 Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua & Venezuela

Video Icon
Hamas Launches ‘Big Missile Attack’ at Israel; Warning Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv | Asianet Newsable

Hamas Launches ‘Big Missile Attack’ at Israel; Warning Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Video Icon