Sonu Sood's wife Sonali and nephew injured in car accident on Nagpur highway; Read on

Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali, and her nephew were involved in an accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway. Both sustained serious injuries and are admitted to Max Hospital.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 4:35 PM IST

There's bad news coming from the entertainment world. According to reports, Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali has been in a major accident. Sonali and her nephew were in a car accident on Tuesday, causing serious injuries to both. According to information, the accident occurred on the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway. Both are said to have been admitted to Max Hospital. Giving a health update on his wife, Sonu Sood told India Today that she is now fine. She has miraculously survived. Om Sai Ram.

Sonu Sood's Wife's Accident on Nagpur Highway

According to reports, Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali, was injured in a major car accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway on Tuesday. Sonu Sood explained about the incident that this accident happened on the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway, where Sonali was traveling with her sister's son and another woman. Their car was allegedly hit by a truck, but fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

Sonu Sood Reached Nagpur to Meet His Wife

As soon as Sonu Sood got the news of his wife Sonali's accident, he immediately reached Nagpur to meet her. Let us tell you that Sonali is currently in Nagpur. Meanwhile, talking about his work front, Sonu Sood has been a part of many Tamil and Telugu films along with Hindi. His film Fateh was released recently. This action-thriller written and directed by Sonu Sood could not do much at the box office. Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Divyendu Bhattacharya were in the lead roles in the film. At the same time, earlier this year, he was seen in the Tamil film Madha Gaja Raja. This film, made on a budget of 15 crores, collected 56 crores at the box office. This film is the third highest-grossing Tamil film of this year.

ALSO READ: Tamil actor Shihan Hussaini passes away in Chennai after battling blood cancer – Read more

 

 

