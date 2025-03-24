Deepika Padukone reveals her work life balance, 'Motherhood is an incredible...'

Read Full Article

Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood icon, is back to her profession after her baby. This actress is embracing motherhood and has won many hearts by taking care of her baby by herself without hiring a nanny. Her recent photo shoots got great appreciation, and fans were happy to see the mommy glow on her. Just like every new mom, Deepika Padukone is also struggling with the common aspect, the mom guilt. Here's what the actress said about mom guilt and work-life balance.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, 'Dua Padukone Singh,' in September 2024, and Deepika has been completely on her child care. In a recent interaction at an Abu Dhabi event, Deepika Padukone opened up about her work-life balance and motherhood. She revealed that she is still figuring out how to manage work life along with a newborn baby without having the mom guilt.

Deepika Padukone about motherhood:

Deepika said, “I think motherhood in itself has been so incredible that I’m sure somewhere, if not consciously, subconsciously it will influence the kind of movies and the roles that I choose to do moving forward. Having said that, I do believe that I’ve been pretty aware and conscious even before motherhood."

Deepika Padukone opened up on how motherhood affected her. She said, 'Motherhood actually has been an incredible experience, and this will also impact my future film choices.' Her filmography has a wide range of stories, from a historical queen who made a mark for herself in history to a new age girl figuring out her love and life; she has done it all. Many films like Padmaavat, Gehrayiaan, Cocktail, Chennai Express, Chhapaak, Tamasha, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, etc., have been inspiring to many people.

Now the impact of motherhood on her is also going to impact her future film choices. This may hint at emotional films that can show the sense of protection, kindness, and courage in her stories in a wide range of stories. Fans are excited for her upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD sequel, which is currently in the pre-production state.

