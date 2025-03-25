user
Excessive yawning? It could be a sign of ANOTHER health issue!

Yawning is natural. Usually, yawns come when you don't get enough sleep. But experts say that yawning too much is not good at all. They say it is a sign of some diseases. Let's find out what they are here.

Published: Mar 25, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

It is natural to yawn when the body is very tired or due to lack of sleep. But experts say that frequent yawning is not normal. They say that yawning while working or just sitting around can be a sign of some diseases. Let's find out here what diseases you are likely to get if you yawn too much.

Nerve problems

Experts say that yawning occurs more often when there are nerve-related problems. They suggest that it is not good to ignore frequent yawning.

According to experts, many people yawn abnormally even before a heart stroke. When you yawn a lot, symptoms like chest pain and dizziness appear.

Consult a doctor

People of all ages are falling prey to heart diseases these days. Therefore, it is better to consult a doctor immediately as there is a risk of heart attack when yawning too much.

You can reduce excessive yawning by changing some habits.

- Go to sleep on time. 

- Be sure to sleep 7 to 8 hours a day. 

- Exercise regularly. 

- It is better not to take caffeine and alcohol before going to bed.

- It is better not to overeat.

