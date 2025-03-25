user
Football transfer news: Is the deal on for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid?

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is increasingly likely to join Real Madrid this summer as contract talks stall.

Published: Mar 25, 2025

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold appears increasingly likely to make a high-profile move to Real Madrid this summer, with reports suggesting that a deal is in the works.

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has fueled speculation, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that negotiations between the England international and the Spanish giants are advancing. This update has been corroborated by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who reports that Alexander-Arnold has made a final decision regarding his future.

Liverpool Faces Contract Uncertainty

The 26-year-old right-back's current contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season, leaving his future uncertain alongside fellow key figures Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Talks over a contract extension have yet to yield a breakthrough, raising the prospect of a significant summer shake-up for the Reds.

Real Madrid have long been admirers of Alexander-Arnold, particularly as they look to strengthen their right-back options. With veteran defenders Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal both turning 33, the Spanish giants are eager to bring in a younger, world-class alternative to bolster their defensive lineup.

A Departure That Feels Inevitable

While Liverpool fans may have hoped for a different outcome, the prospect of Alexander-Arnold’s departure has seemed increasingly likely in recent months. Many analysts had tipped him as the most probable of Liverpool’s contract trio to leave, especially if an agreement over new terms could not be reached.

Despite the disappointment surrounding his potential exit, Alexander-Arnold leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Having won every major club trophy under Jurgen Klopp, the fullback has been a key figure in Liverpool’s dominance over recent years. Should Liverpool secure another Premier League title in the 2024/25 season, his contributions would be further cemented in the club’s illustrious history.

Liverpool’s Challenge: Replacing a Unique Talent

With Alexander-Arnold’s departure looking increasingly inevitable, Liverpool’s new sporting director Richard Hughes faces the daunting task of finding a suitable replacement.

Statistically, Alexander-Arnold is one of the most creative fullbacks in world football. According to FBref, he ranks in the 97th percentile for shot-creating actions (3.71 per 90 minutes) and the 96th percentile for expected assisted goals (0.24 per 90 minutes). His attacking output is unparalleled, making a like-for-like replacement virtually impossible.

Instead, Liverpool may have to adopt a different approach—potentially replacing his contributions through a combination of players rather than relying on a single signing. The summer transfer window is set to be a pivotal period for the club as they navigate life without one of their most influential academy graduates.

What’s Next?

With the summer window fast approaching, all eyes will be on Real Madrid and Liverpool as negotiations progress. While nothing is official yet, signs are pointing toward the Anfield stalwart taking on a new challenge in La Liga. If confirmed, Alexander-Arnold’s move would mark the end of an era for Liverpool and a new chapter for one of England’s finest fullbacks.

