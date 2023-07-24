Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 things to consider before choosing right TV for your house

    Choosing the correct TV for your house involves considering various factors to ensure that it meets your entertainment needs and fits well within your living space. Here are seven essential ways to make the right decision.

    Before selecting any television set, always remember that the "correct" TV for your house will depend on your personal preferences, viewing habits, and budget, so take your time to research and make an informed choice.

    Screen size: Determine the ideal screen size based on the distance between the TV and your seating area. As a general rule, for HD TVs, the viewing distance should be about 1.5 to 2.5 times the diagonal screen size. For 4K Ultra HD TVs, the distance can be closer, around 1 to 1.5 times the screen size.

    Display technology: Decide on the type of display technology you want. The most common options are LED-LCD (including QLED and OLED) and Plasma (less common). OLED TVs tend to offer better picture quality, while QLED and LED-LCD TVs are more affordable and come in a wide range of sizes.

    Resolution: Choose a TV with a resolution that fits your needs. Full HD (1080p) is suitable for smaller screens, while 4K Ultra HD offers higher resolution and is ideal for larger screens and immersive viewing experiences.

    Smart features: Consider whether you want a Smart TV with built-in Wi-Fi and streaming capabilities. Smart TVs allow you to access various apps, stream content, and browse the internet directly on your TV.

    Connectivity and ports: Ensure the TV has enough HDMI, USB, and other ports to connect your external devices, such as gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, soundbars, or streaming devices.

    Refresh rate: Look for a TV with a higher refresh rate (expressed in Hertz, Hz) for smoother motion and reduced motion blur, especially if you watch a lot of fast-paced content like sports or action movies.

    Sound quality: Pay attention to the built-in speakers' sound quality. Some TVs offer better audio capabilities than others, but for a truly immersive experience, consider investing in a separate sound system or soundbar.

    Bonus tip: Read reviews and compare prices to find the best TV within your budget. Keep in mind that newer models often offer better technology and improved features. Additionally, some brands may offer extended warranties or after-sales support, which can be important factors to consider when making your decision.

