3 Effective strategies to regain confidence and stop comparing your success to others

Confidence is the key to success. And the road to success is not a flat road. It is a combination of self-doubt, struggles, judgement, breaks, failures, frustration, and many more. But what drives you to success is your ultimate goal. It is very common to feel like you are behind everyone and everyone is doing well in their lives except you. Comparison can be a monster in the road to success, but it happens.

3 Effective strategies to regain confidence:

There is no need to worry about this. There is absolutely no need to compare yourself and your abilities to others around you. But when you feel that way, consider these three practices.

1. Write your feelings down:

Every now and then, there is a need for everyone to reflect on their thoughts. Be it general feelings or disappointments or even your little achievements and milestones. From your grades to compliments at work.

If possible, make a habit of journaling, focusing on your daily activities or goals. This will help you acknowledge your achievements and the progress you have made.

You can list out whatever you are feeling. You also need to remember to not judge you based on your prompts. If you are angry at someone, you don't have to judge yourself.

Once you list out your feelings—both positive and negative. And then ask yourself 'Why?'. You will understand the core reason.

2. Redefine Success on Your Terms

You need to remember that success is subjective. This depends on various factors like time, effort, and more. Take time to decide on a definition of what success truly means to you; you don't have to consider other's definitions and lectures.

Reflect on your thoughts and goals in your life. Also list what you really want to do and at what time frame. Also state your reasons on why you should do them.

3. Take Action Towards Your Goals

Now, you know what you are feeling, why you are feeling, what you think is success, and what your goals are. It's time for action.

Break your goals into manageable steps like small tasks towards your goal. Stay consistent with your plan and actions. Even if you start small, consistency will take you a long way, and progress builds confidence.

