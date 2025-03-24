Walking vs Yoga: Which is beneficial for weight loss; myths and theories explained

Read Full Article

Weight loss can be challenging, and it requires a lot of consistent efforts and strict discipline. There are numerous ways to deal with weight loss, and the most recommended ones are walking and yoga. These practices have a lot in common. They require minimal effort and offer long-term benefits. Let's look deep into both practices and understand which one is better.

Walking for Weight Loss

Calorie Burn:

Walking, Not a normal slow walk but brisk walking. This burns more calories in a shorter time compared to yoga for a longer time. A 30-minute brisk walk can burn around an average of 120–180 calories depending on your weight and the speed of your walk.

Cardiovascular Benefits:

Walking promotes heart health. It also boosts metabolism and enhances endurance power.

Accessibility:

Walking is simple, requires no special equipment or place, and can be done almost anywhere anytime without special efforts.

Yoga for Weight Loss

Holistic Approach:

Yoga is a combination of physical activity with mindfulness. This can help in regulating eating habits and reduce stress-related weight gain.

Muscle Toning:

Certain yoga asanas, like Vinyasa or Power Yoga, can burn calories while building strength and flexibility.

Stress Reduction:

Yoga helps in lowering cortisol levels, which can help prevent belly fat accumulation.

ALSO READ: What is the right way to eat Walnuts? Health benefits, risks, daily limit explained

Myths and Theories

Myth: Yoga is not effective for weight loss.

Fact: While yoga may not burn as many calories as walking, it supports long-term weight management by improving metabolism and reducing stress.

Myth: Walking alone is enough for weight loss.

Reality: Walking is an effective practice, but what works is the combination of strength training or yoga, which can yield better results.

Which works better?

The better choice is always the one that suits you. Consider your fitness goals and time frame:

If your fitness goal is for quick calorie burn and improved cardiovascular health, walking is the better choice.

If your fitness goal is a holistic approach with the combination of mental health like stress relief and physical health like muscle toning, yoga is ideal.

ALSO READ: Weight Loss: Can dates replace sugar in your desserts? Truth revealed

Latest Videos