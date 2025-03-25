Arsenal vs Real Madrid: 3 crucial challenges Carlo Ancelotti must overcome before Champions League clash

Read Full Gallery

Real Madrid face key challenges, including Tchouameni’s suspension, fixture congestion, and balancing attack and defense, ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal.

Real Madrid are gearing up for a massive Champions League quarter-final showdown against Arsenal, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has some crucial decisions to make as his side juggles multiple competitions. Los Blancos are currently level on points with Barcelona at the top of LaLiga, well-placed in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, and pushing for European glory once again. However, with key players missing and fixture congestion piling up, Ancelotti has some tough calls ahead of the first leg at the Emirates Stadium on April 9. Also read: Real Madrid's next captain: 4 KEY reasons Jude Bellingham leads the race over Kylian Mbappe

Who Replaces Tchouameni? One of the biggest selection headaches for Ancelotti is finding a replacement for Aurelien Tchouameni, who is suspended for the first leg against Arsenal. The midfielder picked up his third yellow card of the competition in the last-16 second-leg win over Atletico Madrid, resulting in a one-match suspension. His absence is a significant blow, as he plays a vital role at the base of Madrid’s midfield. In LaLiga, only Federico Valverde has made more tackles and interceptions than Tchouameni for Real Madrid this season. The 25-year-old is also third in the squad for completed passes, with only Kylian Mbappe and Valverde having registered more minutes among outfield players. His importance was evident earlier in the campaign when Real Madrid lost 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield in his absence. Ancelotti will need to find a way to keep the midfield solid without one of his key performers.

Managing Player Fatigue Ancelotti has already voiced his frustration over Real Madrid’s intense fixture schedule, particularly after their 2-1 comeback win over Villarreal just days after their Champions League triumph against Atletico Madrid. “I think today is the last time that we’ll play a game before 72 hours,” Ancelotti said after the Villarreal victory. “We won’t do it again, without 72 hours of rest. We asked LaLiga to change the time of the game twice, and they didn’t do anything. But this is the last time.” Despite his complaints, the scheduling issues persist. Madrid play Leganes in La Liga on Saturday before facing Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Tuesday, leaving them with another short turnaround before the Champions League quarter-final. In contrast, Arsenal benefit from a weekend off due to their FA Cup elimination, giving Mikel Arteta’s squad a crucial extra rest period before facing Madrid.

Balancing Attack and Defense One of the biggest tactical questions this season has been whether Real Madrid’s attacking setup, featuring Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr., leaves them too vulnerable defensively. With Toni Kroos retiring, Madrid’s system now relies on an extra attacker instead of an additional midfielder. The results have been impressive going forward, but their defensive solidity has been questioned, especially after conceding nine goals to Barcelona in two meetings this season. Ancelotti, however, believes the key to Madrid’s balance is pressing from the front, a strategy that paid off in their Champions League play-off round victory over Manchester City. “With all this quality in front, it is difficult to think that we could defend so well,” Ancelotti said. “But the sacrifice of the four was fantastic in these two games, and this is the key. “Because when you defend well, in front, we are really dangerous, because we have so much quality.” As the business end of the season approaches, Madrid’s high-pressing forwards will need to maintain their work rate to ensure the team remains compact and balanced.

A Pivotal Two Weeks for Real Madrid With crucial games in LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League, the next fortnight will be decisive for Real Madrid. Ancelotti’s decisions—particularly how he replaces Tchouameni, manages player fatigue, and keeps his attacking stars disciplined—could determine whether Los Blancos continue their march towards another European triumph or stumble against a determined Arsenal side. Also read: Champions League: 3 reasons why Arsenal can upset Real Madrid in quarter-finals; Henry gives TOP advice

