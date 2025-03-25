user
user

Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 25, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Mahrang Baloch, a prominent human rights activist from Balochistan, has been detained in Pakistan in an apparent attempt to silence Baloch voices. Known for her unwavering commitment to advocating against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, Mahrang was arrested during a peaceful protest in Quetta on March 22, 2025. This incident recalls her previous detention in October 2024 when she was barred from traveling to New York for a TIME Magazine event. Watch.

