Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Blessed With Baby Girl – Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Others' Best Wishes

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 25, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 24. The couple's joyous announcement has garnered heartfelt congratulations from the film fraternity. Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement, commenting, 'Omg!!! Congrats you two ❤️❤️.' Arjun Kapoor affectionately referred to Athiya as 'Squishy' and added, 'Congratulations guys.' Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar shared their love with heart emojis. Fans and celebrities alike are celebrating this beautiful new chapter in Athiya and KL Rahul's lives.

