    Here are 7 best ways to use a sunscreen during monsoon

    Applying sunscreen correctly is essential to ensure effective protection against the harmful effects of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays. Here's the best way to apply sunscreen.

    Choose the right sunscreen: Select a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of at least 30 or higher. This will protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

    Apply before sun exposure: Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before going outside. This allows the sunscreen to bond with your skin and offer better protection.

    Use enough sunscreen: Most people don't use enough sunscreen, which reduces its effectiveness. Use about one ounce (around a shot glass full) to cover your entire body. Don't forget easily overlooked areas like the ears, back of the neck, and tops of the feet.

    Reapply regularly: Sunscreen wears off over time, especially if you're sweating or swimming. Reapply every two hours or more frequently if you're swimming or sweating heavily.

    Don't forget your lips: Use a lip balm or lipstick with SPF to protect your lips from the sun's rays.

    Apply to dry skin: Make sure your skin is dry before applying sunscreen. Water can dilute the effectiveness of the sunscreen.

    Be thorough: Apply sunscreen evenly and thoroughly to all exposed areas of your body. Consider asking someone to help with hard-to-reach places like your back.

