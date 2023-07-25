Here are 7 best ways to use a sunscreen during monsoon

Applying sunscreen correctly is essential to ensure effective protection against the harmful effects of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays. Here's the best way to apply sunscreen.

Image: Getty

Choose the right sunscreen: Select a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of at least 30 or higher. This will protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

Apply before sun exposure: Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before going outside. This allows the sunscreen to bond with your skin and offer better protection.

Use enough sunscreen: Most people don't use enough sunscreen, which reduces its effectiveness. Use about one ounce (around a shot glass full) to cover your entire body. Don't forget easily overlooked areas like the ears, back of the neck, and tops of the feet.

Reapply regularly: Sunscreen wears off over time, especially if you're sweating or swimming. Reapply every two hours or more frequently if you're swimming or sweating heavily.

Don't forget your lips: Use a lip balm or lipstick with SPF to protect your lips from the sun's rays.

Apply to dry skin: Make sure your skin is dry before applying sunscreen. Water can dilute the effectiveness of the sunscreen.

Be thorough: Apply sunscreen evenly and thoroughly to all exposed areas of your body. Consider asking someone to help with hard-to-reach places like your back.