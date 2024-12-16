Indian-origin CEO thinks he should ‘get a green card’, Elon Musk replies; SEE viral social media exchange

Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of AI-driven search engine Perplexity, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his frustration over a prolonged wait for a US Green Card.

First Published Dec 16, 2024, 8:38 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 8:38 PM IST

Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of AI-driven search engine Perplexity, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his frustration over a prolonged wait for a US Green Card. Srinivas tweeted, "I think I should get a green card. Wdyt?" prompting Elon Musk to reply with a succinct yet emphatic "Yes."

Musk's response amplified its impact, drawing widespread attention on the platform. Srinivas, seemingly touched by the support, responded with a red heart and folded hands emoji.

Aravind Srinivas is no stranger to making waves in the tech world. As a co-founder of Perplexity—an innovative AI search engine launched in 2022 alongside Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho—Srinivas has garnered backing from prominent investors, including Jeff Bezos.

An alumnus of IIT Madras with a PhD from UC Berkeley, Srinivas has an impressive resume. His career spans high-profile research stints at OpenAI, Google, and DeepMind, eventually leading to a position as a research scientist at OpenAI before he co-founded Perplexity.

This isn't the first time Musk has weighed in on Srinivas's Green Card ordeal. In a previous interaction, Musk criticized the US immigration system, calling it "upside-down" for creating hurdles for highly skilled professionals while seemingly easing entry for illegal immigrants.

Musk didn’t mince words, said, "We have an upside-down system that makes it difficult for highly skilled individuals to enter the US legally, while it’s almost effortless for criminals to do so illegally. Why is it easier for a murderer to cross the border unlawfully than for a Nobel Laureate to enter legally? @realDonaldTrump and DOGE will fix this."

