Okta Climbs On JPMorgan Upgrade Citing Cloud Security Momentum: Retail Divided

JPMorgan noted that Okta is one of the few prominent pure-play cloud security vendors in the market.

Okta Climbs On JPMorgan Upgrade Citing Cloud Security Momentum: Retail Divided
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 8:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 8:31 PM IST

Shares of Okta climbed as much as 3% in early morning trade after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’ while maintaining a price target of $100. 

The upgrade comes as Okta reset expectations with a cautious outlook for fiscal 2025, forecasting 7% revenue growth. 

JPMorgan analysts see this as a conservative starting point, positioning the company for potential upside in fiscal 2026. 

The firm highlighted Okta’s leadership in identity management solutions, which it described as an increasingly critical focus for organizations as cybersecurity "moves up the priority stack."

The analysts also noted that Okta is one of the few prominent pure-play cloud security vendors in the market. 

The brokerage believes the stock's current valuation presents a favorable risk-reward balance, particularly with room for improved financial performance and multiple expansions through better execution.

JPMorgan stated in its note that Okta’s focus on identity management and growing corporate demand for security solutions have strengthened its position in the cloud ecosystem.

Screenshot 2024-12-16 091429.png Okta Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 16 as of 9:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around the Okta stock remained ‘neutral’ with chatter at ‘normal’ levels. 

In early December, the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.67, surpassing the forecasted $0.58. Revenue was $665, a 14% increase over the prior year, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $649.74.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to fall between $667 million and $669 million.

Other analysts have had concerns that the Okta’s growth rate is continuing to decelerate. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Star Bulk Stock Falls After Firm Amends Dividend Policy, Announces New Repurchase Program: Retail Goes Bullish

Star Bulk Stock Falls After Firm Amends Dividend Policy, Announces New Repurchase Program: Retail Goes Bullish

Amazon Stock In Focus On Reported Warehouse Strikes: Retail Turns Bearish

Amazon Stock In Focus On Reported Warehouse Strikes: Retail Turns Bearish

Barrick Gold Stock Falls Amid Mali’s ‘Baseless’ Charges, Mine Shutdown Risk: Retail Cautiously Optimistic

Barrick Gold Stock Falls Amid Mali’s ‘Baseless’ Charges, Mine Shutdown Risk: Retail Cautiously Optimistic

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Hits 3-Week High, Retail Buzz Builds On Chronic Thyroid Eye Disease Trial Data

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Hits 3-Week High, Retail Buzz Builds On Chronic Thyroid Eye Disease Trial Data

NMHI Stock Soars On Majority Stake Acquisition Plan In J&Y Marigold To Boost Bitcoin Mining: Retail Applauds

NMHI Stock Soars On Majority Stake Acquisition Plan In J&Y Marigold To Boost Bitcoin Mining: Retail Applauds

Recent Stories

Gujarat police uncover cyber crime network: Rs 50 crore laundered through 42 bank accounts, 8 arrested snt

Gujarat police uncover cyber crime network: Rs 50 crore laundered through 42 bank accounts, 8 arrested

Star Bulk Stock Falls After Firm Amends Dividend Policy, Announces New Repurchase Program: Retail Goes Bullish

Star Bulk Stock Falls After Firm Amends Dividend Policy, Announces New Repurchase Program: Retail Goes Bullish

Amazon Stock In Focus On Reported Warehouse Strikes: Retail Turns Bearish

Amazon Stock In Focus On Reported Warehouse Strikes: Retail Turns Bearish

Found ourselves at odds Canada's FM Chrystia Freeland resigns citing rift with PM Trudeau; read letter snt

'Found ourselves at odds': Canada's FM Chrystia Freeland resigns citing rift with PM Trudeau; read letter

Indian-origin CEO thinks he should 'get a green card', Elon Musk replies; SEE viral social media exchange shk

Indian-origin CEO thinks he should ‘get a green card’, Elon Musk replies; SEE viral social media exchange

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon