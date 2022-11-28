'Stop destroying iconic songs': Malaika Arora's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' gets thumbs down from netizens

The song "Aap Jaisa Koi" featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Malaika Arora from the film 'An Action Hero' will make your heart race; viewers and social media users recall Zeenat Aman's famous dancing movements and Nazia Hassan's voice, and this is what they have to say

In "Jedha Nasha," Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi's pairing heated the crowd. Fans adored their partnership in the song despite criticising the tune for being duplicated. Additionally, the creators have revived the classic dance number "Aap Jaisa Koi," which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Malaika Arora.

The song was released last week, and internet users are responding to the legendary song's reimagined rendition in various ways. Some people are enamoured with the rhythms and speed while marvelling at Malaika's dazzling dancing abilities. After a break, fans are now getting to experience Malaika in a full-fledged song, and she has increased the bold factor. However, some online users disagree with the new version since they believe that timeless works should not be altered.

Also Read: Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Did Varun Dhawan confirm their relationship in public?

The song's original source is the 1980 movie Qurbani. The song, picturised on Zeenat Aman, served as an item number in the film. The song was performed by the late Pakistani popular singer Nazia Hassan, who lives in the UK. In the 1970s, Nazia was a young vocalist in Pakistan.

The remixed rendition of Aap Jaisa Koi by Malaika Arora and Ayushmaan Khurrana lit up the stage. The song essentially has a throwback feel, with Ayushmann and Malaika dancing in perfect synchronicity against a western and party atmosphere. It's hard not to tap your feet to "Aap Jaisa Koi." With her sensual dancing skills, Malika Arora repeatedly ups the oomph factor. While complimenting the actress is Ayushmaan Khurrana.

Also Read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: Actress' latest post leaves fans excited

Indeevar and Tanishk Bagchi wrote the song; Tanishk Bagchi and Biddu provided the music; and Zahrah S. Khan and Altamash Faridi provided the vocals. Vijay Ganguly is in charge of choreographing and directing the song.

When discussing the song, Ayushmann Khurrana said: "Foot-tapping tune Aap Jaisa Koi would undoubtedly top the charts this party season. I had a great time dancing with Malaika and picked up some new moves. I do not doubt that it will connect."

Malaika Arora continued, "The mood of Aap Jaisa Koi is quite cool. We never felt like we were filming or practising the song; instead, we were just having fun. We both really loved it, including Ayushmann. He has some impressive manoeuvres. I'm curious to see how listeners will respond to the song

Social media users had negative things to say about "Aap Jaisa Koi's" remix. Netizens and dedicated music fans criticised the producers for including yet another remix of the old classic song Aap Jaisa Koi, which was initially performed by Nazia Hassan and featured Zeenat Aman.

A user wrote, "What's with their obsession of copying our songs and not giving credit to original song writers. First disco dewaane ,nach punjaban and than this. Than they start to own the song like it's theirs."

While the second one averred, "The world's second most populated country still has no talent to produce the original song. Embarrassing."