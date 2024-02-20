Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Missing Day 2024: 10 heartful messages for those far away

    Missing Day is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week and is a day for remembering loved ones and expressing emotions. 

    Missing Day 2024: 10 heartful messages for those far away RKK EAI
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Missing Day is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week and is a day for remembering loved ones and expressing emotions. On Missing Day, people can express their emotions and tell their loved ones how much they are missed. The objective of the day is to honor the memory of the person you care about the most. People should use this day to open up to the person they miss the most and express how they actually feel. Here are a few messages that you can send to people far away from you.

    Also read: Janhvi Kapoor takes the internet by storm as she drops pictures in sequin beaded saree

    • "Even though we may be miles apart, know that you're always in my thoughts. Missing you a little extra today."
    • "Thinking of all the memories we've shared and wishing you were here with me right now. Missing you like crazy!"
    • "Life feels incomplete without you by my side. Can't wait to see you again. Missing you loads!"
    • "Every moment spent apart feels like an eternity. Can't wait for the day when we'll be together again. Missing you dearly."
    • "Distance may keep us apart, but nothing can diminish the love I have for you. Missing you more than words can express."
    • "Sending you a virtual hug and lots of love across the miles. Missing your presence in my life."
    • "Days without you just don't feel the same. Counting down the moments until we're reunited. Missing you immensely."
    • "No matter where I go or what I do, you're always on my mind. Missing you with all my heart."
    • "Wishing you were here to share laughter and create new memories together. Can't help but feel a little lonely without you. Missing you deeply."
    • "They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, but all I feel is an overwhelming sense of longing for you. Missing you more than ever."

    Feel free to personalize these messages and send them to your loved ones on Missing Day to let them know how much you miss them!

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for February 20 2024 Aries Gemini Cancer Virgo Leo Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 20, 2024: Be careful Aries, good day for Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for February 20 2024 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 20, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Indian Covid survivors show higher long-term lung damage than Chinese and Europeans, study finds snt

    Indian Covid survivors show higher long-term lung damage than Chinese and Europeans, study finds

    Daily Horoscope for February 19, 2024: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Aquarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for February 19, 2024: Be careful Aries, Gemini; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for February 19, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for February 19, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for February 20 2024 Aries Gemini Cancer Virgo Leo Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 20, 2024: Be careful Aries, good day for Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for February 20 2024 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 20, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Kerala: Woman dies after husband sets her ablaze in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Woman dies after husband sets her ablaze in Alappuzha

    OnePlus 12R update You can seek a full refund until THIS date Check out COO's full post gcw

    OnePlus 12R update: You can seek a full refund until THIS date; Check out COO's full post

    Kerala: 2-year-old, abducted over 19 hours ago, found abandoned in drain near Kochuveli railway station anr

    Kerala: 2-year-old, abducted over 19 hours ago, found abandoned in drain near Kochuveli railway station

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon