Maha Shivratri 2024: Know where the 12 Jyotirlingas are in India

Maha Shivratri 2024: Visiting any of the 12 Jyotirlingas during Mahashivratri is an unforgettable experience that will increase your devotion to Lord Shiva and allow you to discover and appreciate India's rich cultural history.

Mahashivratri, also known as the Great Night of Shiva, is a promising event Hindus worldwide observe. It happens on the 14th night of the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Phalguna, often in February or March. This year's Mahashivratri will be held on March 8. This event is significant to Lord Shiva worshippers since it is considered to be the night he performed his heavenly dance, known as the Tandava. The celebration of Mahashivratri is complete with a visit to one of India's most holy sites, the 12 Jyotirlingas.

Jyotirlingas are the most prominent shrines devoted to Lord Shiva. These are the locations where Lord Shiva came in the form of a blazing column of light, or Jyoti, that reached into the skies.

These 12 Jyotirlingas are dispersed throughout India and are of great religious importance to followers. Visiting all 12 Jyotirlingas during Mahashivratri is highly promising and spiritually rewarding. If you intend to make this trek, here's a guide on how to get there for Mahashivratri 2024.

Kedarnath Temple: Located in Uttarakhand, Kedarnath Temple is at an elevation of 11,755 feet and is one of the most difficult Jyotirlingas to visit. To get here, fly to Dehradun airport or take a train to Rishikesh railway station.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is regarded one of Hinduism's most revered temples. To get here, take an aeroplane to Varanasi Airport or a train to Varanasi Railway Station.

Trimbakeshwar Temple: Located in Nashik, Maharashtra, this temple is said to be the site where the river Godavari sprang from the Brahmagiri mountain. The nearest airport and railway station are in Mumbai and Nashik, respectively.

Vaidyanath Temple: This temple, located in Deoghar, Jharkhand, is regarded as one of the most powerful Jyothirlingas. It is said that a visit to this temple may heal all types of ailments. The nearest airport and railway station are in Ranchi and Deoghar, respectively.

Nageshwar Temple: Located in Dwarka, Gujarat, this temple honours Lord Shiva in the guise of Nageshwar. It is said that visiting this shrine may cure all types of toxins. The nearest airport and railway station are at Jamnagar and Dwarka, respectively.

Rameshwaram Temple: Rameshwaram Temple, located on an island in Tamil Nadu, is a popular Hindu pilgrimage site. It is claimed that a visit to this shrine will wash away all sins. The nearest airport is in Madurai, while the closest railway station is at Rameswaram.

Grishneshwar Temple: This temple is located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, and is thought to be the last of the 12 Jyotirlings. It is also known as the Kusumeswarar Temple, and a visit here is said to be extremely lucky. The nearest airport and train station are in Aurangabad.

Somnath Temple: Located in Gujarat, Somnath Temple is thought to be the first of the twelve Jyotirlingas. It is located on the Arabian Sea shore and is one of India's oldest and most respected temples. To get here, fly to Diu airport or a train to Veraval station.

Mallikarjuna Temple: This temple, located in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, is devoted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is claimed that a visit to this temple would grant all of your requests. The nearest airport and railway station are in Hyderabad and Kurnool, respectively.

Mahakaleshwar Temple: Located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, this temple is famous for its unusual lingam, which is said to have self-manifested. The nearest airport is in Indore, while the closest railway station is in Ujjain.

Omkareshwar Temple: Located on an island in Madhya Pradesh's Narmada River, this temple is devoted to Lord Shiva. The name Omkareshwar derives from the belief that the island is shaped like the Hindu sign 'Om'. The nearest airport is at Indore, while the closest railway station is Omkareshwar Road.

Bhimashankar Temple: Located in Pune, Maharashtra, this temple is said to be the site where Lord Shiva fought the demon Tripurasura. The nearest airport and train station are both in Pune.