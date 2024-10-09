Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anjeer for glowing skin: The ultimate comparison of dry vs. soaked

    Anjeer, or fig, is a superfood for glowing skin. This article compares the benefits of dry versus soaked anjeer for skin health.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    Anjeer, or fig, has been cherished for ages not only for its delightful taste but also for its impressive health benefits. Packed with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, anjeer is considered one of the top superfoods for achieving healthy skin. When it comes to consuming anjeer, many people wonder whether dry or soaked anjeer is better for promoting a radiant complexion. Let’s compare the two forms and explore their benefits for skin health.

    Nutritional Profile: Dry vs. Soaked Anjeer
    Before we delve into the skin benefits, it’s essential to understand the nutritional profiles of dry and soaked anjeer.

    Dry Anjeer: Dried figs are nutrient-dense due to the removal of water content. They retain a significant amount of fiber, vitamins (such as A, C, and K), and minerals like potassium, magnesium, iron, and calcium. This concentrated nutrient content makes dry anjeer a great energy source, particularly beneficial in cooler climates. However, it’s worth noting that dry anjeer has a higher calorie count per serving.

    Soaked Anjeer: Soaking anjeer overnight makes it easier to digest and enhances nutrient absorption. The process softens the fruit, facilitating better digestion and hydration. Soaked anjeer helps to break down phytic acid, an anti-nutrient that can inhibit mineral absorption, making it a suitable option for those looking for enhanced nutrient uptake and skin hydration.

    Benefits of Anjeer for Skin Health
    Both dry and soaked anjeer offer remarkable benefits for skin health, thanks to their high content of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

    • Rich in Antioxidants: Anjeer is loaded with polyphenols, flavonoids, and vitamin C, all of which protect the skin from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. This action helps slow down the aging process, reduces wrinkles, and improves skin tone.
    • Improved Digestion and Detoxification: Healthy digestion is vital for achieving clear skin. The high fiber content in dry anjeer promotes smooth digestion and detoxification, leading to a brighter, clearer complexion with fewer breakouts.
    • Anti-inflammatory Properties: Figs contain omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that possess anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds can soothe irritated skin, reduce swelling and redness, and help manage conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis.

    Both dry and soaked anjeer provide numerous skin benefits. While dry anjeer is excellent for concentrated nutrients and energy, soaked anjeer enhances hydration and nutrient absorption. Incorporating either form into your diet can contribute to healthier, more radiant skin, making anjeer a valuable addition to your wellness routine.

