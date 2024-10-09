Jhanak Spoiler: Anirudh supports Jhanak, teaches Aarshi a lesson

Entertainment
Anirudh has a heart attack in Jhanak. He is unconscious, and Jhanak is trying her best to revive him
Seeing Jhanak, Anirudh regains consciousness and asks her to stay. However, Anirudh insults Jhanak and throws her out
Jhanak, disguised as a nurse, reaches Anirudh. When Aarshi finds out, she throws Jhanak out
When Anirudh learns about this, he questions Aarshi and says that Jhanak cured him and will stay with him
Anirudh says he needs Jhanak and Aarshi is free to leave if she wants. Everyone is shocked by his words
It will be interesting to see what Aarshi plans to take revenge on Jhanak. And how will Anirudh and Jhanak stay together forever?