Jhanak Spoiler: Anirudh supports Jhanak, teaches Aarshi a lesson

Jhanak takes care of Anirudh

Anirudh has a heart attack in Jhanak. He is unconscious, and Jhanak is trying her best to revive him

They insult Jhanak

Seeing Jhanak, Anirudh regains consciousness and asks her to stay. However, Anirudh insults Jhanak and throws her out

Aarshi mistreats Jhanak

Jhanak, disguised as a nurse, reaches Anirudh. When Aarshi finds out, she throws Jhanak out

Anirudh makes a decision

When Anirudh learns about this, he questions Aarshi and says that Jhanak cured him and will stay with him

Everyone is shocked

Anirudh says he needs Jhanak and Aarshi is free to leave if she wants. Everyone is shocked by his words

What's next in the show?

It will be interesting to see what Aarshi plans to take revenge on Jhanak. And how will Anirudh and Jhanak stay together forever?

