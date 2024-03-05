Maha Shivratri 2024: Know about rituals, puja samagri list and bhog to offer Lord Shiva

Maha Shivratri or Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 8th this year, and you can check some important details of the Puja Samagri list, rituals and bhog.

Maha Shivratri, a Hindu festival, is held annually between February and March in honour of Lord Shiva. The event is held on the fourteenth day of the dark half of the lunar month, Phalguna, also known as Magha. The auspicious event of Mahashivratri will be observed on March 8 this year.

Mahashivratri commemorates Shiva and Parvati's marriage and the Tandava, or dance of Shiva. According to Hinduism, the day commemorates the "overcoming of darkness and ignorance" in life and the universe. Let us learn more about the Mahashivratri rites, including Bhog, Puja Vidhi, and Puja Samagri.

Maha Shivratri 2024: Puja Samagri

The ceremonies involve reciting prayers and fasting in memory of Lord Shiva, as well as reflections on values and virtues like as honesty, forgiveness, generosity, and Shiva's discovery.

Belpatra, bhang, Dhatura, madar flower, white sandalwood, white flowers, Ganga water, and cow's milk are all presented to Bhole Shankar on this day. All desires are supposed to come true if devotees fast during Mahashivratri and worship Shiva and Parvati. According to the saints, Lord Shiva is content with simply a pot of water and Belpatra; nonetheless, different gifts and Prasad are presented to Lord Shiva, providing people particular Mahadev benefits.

According to the saints, Lord Shiva is content with a pot of water and Belpatra; nonetheless, different gifts and Prasad are presented to Lord Shiva, providing people with particular Mahadev benefits.

Maha Shivratri Bhog

Lord Shiv can be presented any of the following meals as Bhog:

Malpua is made with desi ghee, and Lord Shiva is said to like it.

A Shiv feast is complete with the Thandai. The Mahashivratri Thandai includes the usage of cannabis.

Panchamrit is another Bhog made at home during Mahashivratri. People present Bhang and Panchamrit to Lord Shankar. This is also said to be Lord Shiva's favourite offering.

Sweets are a staple of every Hindu holiday and celebration. People emphasise gifting any white treat prepared from cow's milk to receive Lord Shiva's blessings. Many individuals give sugar and honey.

Makhana Kheer made with cow's milk or rice kheer can also be presented to Lord Shiva.

According to the Shiva Purana, the Dhatura fruit is considered auspicious during Shiva worship. People feel that the giving alleviates sadness.