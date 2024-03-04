Lifestyle

6 things to do before Maha Shivratri for good luck

Fasting

Observing a fast on Maha Shivratri is believed to bring purification of the soul and blessings from Lord Shiva. 

Visit a Shiva Temple

Paying homage to Lord Shiva by visiting a Shiva temple and offering prayers, flowers, and bilva leaves is considered auspicious on Maha Shivratri.

Recite Mantras

Chanting sacred mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva, such as the "Om Namah Shivaya" mantra, is believed to purify the mind and soul and invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva. 

Perform Rudrabhishek

Performing Rudrabhishek, a ritual bathing of the Shiva Linga with various sacred offerings like milk, water, honey and yogurt is considered highly auspicious on Maha Shivratri.

Offer Bilva Leaves

Bilva leaves are believed to be dear to Lord Shiva and symbolize purity and devotion. Offering them with reverence is believed to please Lord Shiva and get his blessings.

Engage in Seva (Service)

Participating in charitable activities such as feeding the needy or offering food to devotees visiting the temple, is considered spiritually uplifting on Maha Shivratri. 

