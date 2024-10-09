How is Pashmina shawl made? Know why Kashmiri shawls are so expensive

Kashmiri Pashmina Shawls are renowned worldwide for their softness, lightness, and warmth. But do you know how this royal shawl is made and why it is so expensive? This article delves into the intricate craftsmanship, the rarity of materials, and the cultural significance behind the luxurious Pashmina shawl.

Diwali is around the corner, and with it, the chilly evenings have started to make their presence felt. The fashionable winter collection has also started arriving in the market, so today we are going to tell you about a special shawl that is desired by people in India and abroad. This shawl is called Pashmina Shawl, which every other woman desires to buy. The identity of Kashmir, Pashmina Shawl is a super high-quality shawl, which is made from Pashmina wool. This wool is obtained from Changthangi goats found especially in Kashmir and Ladakh region. This shawl is famous all over the world for its soft, light and warm characteristics and has been recognized as a luxury fabric for centuries.

What is a Pashmina Shawl?

The word Pashmina is derived from the Persian language, which means wool. But this is not ordinary wool, but extremely soft and light wool obtained from Changthangi goats. Pashmina shawls are specially woven only and only by hand and are made with great care and patience by Kashmiri artisans. This shawl is made from pure wool, which is naturally warm and provides warmth to the body in cold weather.

How is a Pashmina Shawl Made?

The wool is obtained from Changthangi goats when they naturally shed their warm wool during the summer. This wool is very soft and after collecting the wool it is cleaned and refined. After this, the wool is washed to remove dirt and other impurities. It is then hand-spun using traditional methods to create thin and strong threads.

The specialty of Pashmina shawl is that it is hand-woven. This is a slow process that requires a lot of time and skill. During weaving, it is done very carefully and patiently so that the softness and quality of the shawl are maintained. Nissar Ahmed Khan, an artisan from Jammu and Kashmir, who was also honored with the National Pride Award in 2015, is known for making Pashmina Kani shawls. He tells that it takes six years to make a real Pashmina shawl. The price of these shawls also ranges from 2-7 lakhs.

Embroidery and Design of Pashmina Shawls

Many times Kashmiri embroidery is done on the shawl, which makes it even more beautiful and expensive. Embroidery designs include traditional Kashmiri motifs, flowers, vines, and intricate patterns.

Why are Pashmina Shawls so Expensive?

Rarity of Raw Material: Changthangi goats are found only in the high altitude regions of the Himalayas, and their numbers are limited. This goat breed gives wool only once a year, and that too in very small quantities, making it rare.

Purity and Quality: Pashmina wool is very soft and of high quality, which is much softer and lighter than ordinary wool. Its purity and uniqueness make it expensive.

Handloom and Craftsmanship: Handloom work is very slow and labour intensive. Preparing a shawl can take several weeks, months, or years. The craftsmanship involved makes it even more valuable.

Art and Design: Often, the Kashmiri embroidery on the shawl makes it even more expensive. This embroidery is done by specialized craftsmen who have been adept in this art for generations. This shawl is very light but equally warm, which makes it an ideal choice to wear in cold weather.

