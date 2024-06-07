Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lung Cancer: Know the Signs, causes, symptoms, and early detection

    Among the severe challenges offered by lung cancer arises a light of hope based on knowledge and prevention. Recognised as one of the most serious dangers to world health, lung cancer highlights the crucial importance of understanding its multidimensional character. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Lung cancer remains one of the most prevalent and deadly forms of cancer worldwide, with its causes, symptoms, and prevention strategies being pivotal areas of concern in public health. Tobacco smoke contains numerous carcinogens, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and nitrosamines, which damage the cells lining the lungs, leading to the development of cancerous tumours over time. Moreover, exposure to second-hand smoke can also increase the risk of lung cancer, making it imperative for individuals to avoid both active and passive smoking environments.

    Symptoms of Lung Cancer Often Overlooked
    Lung cancer often goes undetected until later stages because symptoms like coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath mimic those of common illnesses. These symptoms, along with chest pain, blood coughs, weight loss, and frequent infections, can be easily misdiagnosed. If you have such symptoms, especially with a history of smoking or carcinogen exposure, see a doctor right away. Early detection is key for successful treatment of lung cancer.

    Smoking Cessation as the Key to Lung Cancer Prevention
    Prevention plays a pivotal role in combating lung cancer, particularly given its strong association with modifiable risk factors. Foremost among these is the cessation of smoking. Quitting smoking significantly reduces the risk of developing lung cancer, even among long-term smokers. Various smoking cessation programs, medications, and support groups are available to assist individuals in overcoming nicotine addiction. Additionally, efforts to discourage tobacco use through public health campaigns, increased taxation on tobacco products, and smoke-free policies in public spaces are essential in preventing new cases of lung cancer and reducing overall tobacco consumption in communities.

    Reducing Exposure to Environmental Carcinogens
    Reducing exposure to carcinogens like asbestos and second-hand smoke lowers lung cancer risk. Workplace regulations and proper ventilation can minimize occupational exposure. Additionally, good ventilation and air filters can help mitigate indoor air pollution from sources like cooking and cleaning products.

    Lifestyle Factors in Lung Cancer Prevention
    Another crucial aspect of lung cancer prevention is promoting a healthy lifestyle. Consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables provides essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health and may help reduce cancer risk. Regular exercise strengthens the immune system and improves lung function, further lowering the risk of developing lung cancer. Maintaining a healthy body weight and limiting alcohol consumption are important factors in cancer prevention.

    The Importance of Screening Programs for High-Risk Individuals
    Early detection through screening programs can also aid in preventing and managing lung cancer. High-risk individuals, such as current or former smokers, may benefit from regular screenings using low-dose computed tomography (CT) scans. These screenings can detect lung cancer at its earliest stages, when treatment options are most effective. However, screening guidelines may vary depending on individual risk factors and should be discussed with a healthcare provider.

    In conclusion, lung cancer remains a significant public health challenge, with its causes rooted primarily in tobacco smoking and exposure to carcinogens. Recognizing the symptoms of lung cancer and adopting preventive measures are crucial steps in reducing the burden of this disease. By prioritizing smoking cessation, minimizing exposure to environmental carcinogens, promoting healthy lifestyles, and implementing early detection strategies, we can work towards a future where lung cancer is no longer a leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

    -Dr. Adarsh Hegde, Consultant- Radiation Oncologist, HCG NMR Cancer Center, Hubli

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
