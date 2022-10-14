Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Levi's jeans from 1880s sold for $76,000 at an auction in New Mexico

    A pair of jeans from the 1880s, which was excavated from a mineshaft a few years ago, was sold for $76,000 at an auction in northern New Mexico, making it one of the costliest pairs ever sold. 

    Levis jeans from 1880s sold for USD 76000 at an auction in New Mexico gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    A pair of vintage Levi's jeans from the 1880s was sold for $76,000 at an auction in New Mexico. The pants were purchased at an auction on October 1 by Kyle Haupert, a San Diego-based vintage apparel trader who is 23 years old. "I'm still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them," Haupert told media.

    According to the media reports, he purchased the jeans with Zip Stevenson, the proprietor of the vintage apparel store Denim Doctors. Haupert contributed 90% of the winning offer and is hopeful the more knowledgeable Stevenson may assist in locating the pants' future purchaser. The total price for the pants was $87,400 with a buyers premium factored in.

    Also Read | Are you experiencing stress-induced back pains? Here are some techniques that can relieve them

    On the Instagram page of his store, Golden State Vintage, Haupert posted photos of the auction and the valued pair of jeans. Haupert stated on the Instagram photo showcasing the pants, "These speak for themselves."

    The antique jeans were found in an old mine years ago, according to Long John, a denim magazine that first broke the news about the winning bid. They had a single back pocket and suspender buttons on the waistbands, and they were worn by a miner. Candle wax stains are visible on the trousers.

    According to their auction listing, the jeans are one of the oldest known Levis from the gold rush era and "the holy grail of vintage denim collecting." The pants are in "good/wearable" condition, per the listing.

    Also Read | Feeling down with fever? Here are some healthy foods you can have to wane it off

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Feeling down with fever? Here are some healthy foods you can have to wane it off sur

    Feeling down with fever? Here are some healthy foods you can have to wane it off

    Benefits of drinking water - the lesser known facts sur

    Benefits of drinking water - the lesser known facts

    Are you experiencing stress-induced back pains? Here are some techniques that can relieve them sur

    Are you experiencing stress-induced back pains? Here are some techniques that can relieve them

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Shahjahanpur jail in Uttar Pradesh makes arrangements for female inmates to observe fast AJR

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Shahjahanpur jail in Uttar Pradesh makes arrangements for female inmates to observe fast

    Want stronger and healthy hair? Include these nutritious food items in your diet NOW SUR

    Want stronger and healthy hair? Include these nutritious food items in your diet NOW

    Recent Stories

    They want Hindus to leave: BJP slams Trinamool Congress over Mominpur violence - adt

    "They want Hindus to leave": BJP slams Trinamool Congress over Mominpur violence

    Decathlon has changed its name to Nohltaced in three Belgian cities here is why gcw

    Decathlon has changed its name to 'Nohltaced' in three Belgian cities; Here's why

    Improve your sleep cycle by including these habits sur

    Improve your sleep cycle by including these habits

    football uefa europa league UEL 2022-23: Happy, but Arsenal has a lot to improve - Mikel Arteta after 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt-ayh

    UEL 2022-23: 'Happy, but Arsenal has a lot to improve' - Arteta after 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt

    Kantara 5 reasons to watch Rishab Shetty's Kannada film; Prashanth Neel 's movie beats KGF 2 and more RBA

    Kantara: 5 reasons to watch Rishab Shetty's Kannada film; Prashanth Neel 's movie beats KGF 2 and more

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon