Levi's jeans from 1880s sold for $76,000 at an auction in New Mexico

A pair of jeans from the 1880s, which was excavated from a mineshaft a few years ago, was sold for $76,000 at an auction in northern New Mexico, making it one of the costliest pairs ever sold.

A pair of vintage Levi's jeans from the 1880s was sold for $76,000 at an auction in New Mexico. The pants were purchased at an auction on October 1 by Kyle Haupert, a San Diego-based vintage apparel trader who is 23 years old. "I'm still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them," Haupert told media.

According to the media reports, he purchased the jeans with Zip Stevenson, the proprietor of the vintage apparel store Denim Doctors. Haupert contributed 90% of the winning offer and is hopeful the more knowledgeable Stevenson may assist in locating the pants' future purchaser. The total price for the pants was $87,400 with a buyers premium factored in.

On the Instagram page of his store, Golden State Vintage, Haupert posted photos of the auction and the valued pair of jeans. Haupert stated on the Instagram photo showcasing the pants, "These speak for themselves."

The antique jeans were found in an old mine years ago, according to Long John, a denim magazine that first broke the news about the winning bid. They had a single back pocket and suspender buttons on the waistbands, and they were worn by a miner. Candle wax stains are visible on the trousers.

According to their auction listing, the jeans are one of the oldest known Levis from the gold rush era and "the holy grail of vintage denim collecting." The pants are in "good/wearable" condition, per the listing.

