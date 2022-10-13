Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you experiencing stress-induced back pains? Here are some techniques that can relieve them

    Sitting for a long time in front of your work desk can cause stress and back pains. Here are some ways to avoid them before it leads to any further complications.
     

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 9:03 PM IST

    When you experience an ache in your spine, finding the source of your back pain is the first thing you should do. Stress can have many physical effects on the body, such as mood swings, headaches, and weight changes. Backaches are a frequent side effect of stress. Repeated stressful situations can eventually cause musculoskeletal problems in some of your body parts.

    Understanding aches brought on by stress:  The old "fight or flight" phenomenon can raise our blood pressure and expands our blood supply which is linked to adrenaline. If you need to flee the source of the stress, it also causes the muscles surrounding your spine to become stiff and spasm. The stress hormone cortisol can interfere with several processes. Increased cortisol levels can cause muscle mass loss and fat accumulation, negatively impacting you.

    Exercise and stretching are efficient ways to lower stress and back pain:  Stress can be reduced by doing some physical activity, which helps release endorphins and enhance our overall health. During the working day, make it a point that you stand up and walk around the office a few times every few hours, or consider using a standing desk. Make time for a workout. It can be at home, or you can go to the gym. Physical therapy can also help reduce pain in your neck and back, regain their ideal flexibility and decrease back discomfort.

    A good diet can also assist in lowering stress:  Long-term healthy eating can improve your overall health and make you feel more energised. Maintaining a healthy weight is essential for weight loss since it can relieve pressure from your spine and enhance your posture. Many individuals who suffer from back pain can have a lot of obligations to their families, friends, and jobs. But you must find a solution before something serious can happen. 

