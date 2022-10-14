Feeling down with fever? Here are some healthy foods you can have to wane it off

A fever can be a miserable feeling, especially when you want to be productive. Here are some foods you can have during this time to make yourself feel better.

Suffering from fever is normal, but it weakens your body. Our tongue tastes bitter as the taste buds stop functioning, and we try to avoid food. Doctors usually advise eating khichdi, but most people do not like it. So our body lacks several nutrients during fever, so consuming more nutritious food is necessary.

We will share the top 5 foods you can eat to fulfil the nutrient requirements of your body.

Chicken soup: Chicken soup is a go-to food for any disease if you are a Non-vegetarian. It has all the nutrients the body needs and balances the fluid level in your body. It is also helpful for reducing body temperature. It removes the body's toxins. The sodium in the soup helps in regulating electrolytes. Chicken soup is rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals and calories.

Green Leafy Vegetables: Green leafy vegetables contain a high amount of dietary fibre and are full of nutritious elements. Vegetarians prefer Green leafy vegetables like spinach which are rich in many nutrients, so it helps fight seasonal infections like viral fever.

Khichdi: Khichdi is a healthy diet for fever. If the patient does not get the test, you can add coriander leaves and lemon juice to make it tasty. Along with this, you can also enjoy it with mint chutney or curd.

Fruits: Many believe that we should avoid eating fruits while one is suffering from a fever. However, most fruits are rich in vitamin C, essential for a robust immune system. If your appetite is low, it is advisable to have fresh fruit juices as they are easy to consume.

Coconut water: During fever, there is a significant water deficiency in the body. Consuming coconut water is very beneficial to keep your body solid and hydrated. Coconut water helps control body temperature and is also helpful in fighting infection. By drinking coconut water, nutrients from food reach the cells quickly.