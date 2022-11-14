Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata's Shlok Mukherjee is India's winner for Doodle for Google 2022 contest

    The winner of the 2022 Doodle for Google competition in India is Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata, West Bengal. His doodle features on Google.co.in for 24 hours today, November 14. The Doodle for Google competition aims to encourage creativity and celebrate imagination in young people, and we continue to be inspired by the immense talent across the country.

    Kolkata Shlok Mukherjee is India winner for Doodle for Google 2022 contest
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    Today's Google Doodle features the work of Shlok Mukherjee, a schoolboy from Kolkata. He is the winner of the 2022 Doodle for Google competition in India. The "India on the Center Stage" doodle will be accessible for 24 hours on Google's India page and shows a "eco-friendly robot."

    The Google Doodle created by a student from Kolkata's New Town's Delhi Public School was chosen from among more than 1.15 lakh submissions from students in classes 1 through 10 from more than 100 places in India.

    This year's competition had the topic "In the next 25 years, my India will...."

    Also Read | Children's Day 2022: 5 amazing gift ideas for your kids to make them feel special

    The word "Google" is written with letters that resemble a guy doing yoga, a scientist, a robot, a globe, a tree, and a plant. Mukherjee will get a Rs. 5 lakh college scholarship from Google, as well as a Rs. 2 lakh technology package for his school.

    "In the next 25 years, Indian scientists will create their own environmentally friendly robot for the sake of humanity. India will frequently move between the planets in space," according to Shlok Mukherjee. "India will advance in the fields of yoga and ayurveda and become more powerful in the years to come," Mukherjee added.

    Also read: Children's Day 2022: Wishes and messages to share with your young ones

    Neena Gupta, an actor, director, producer, and TV personality; Kuriakose Vaisian, editor in chief of Tinkle Comics; Slayypoint, YouTube Creators; Alika Bhat, an artist and businesswoman; and the Google Doodle team made up this year's Doodle for Google judging panel.

    The doodles by 20 finalists were put up for public voting which collected over 5.52 lakh votes. Kanakala Shrinika from Visakhapatnam, Divyanshi Singhal from Gurgaon, Pihu Kachhap from Ranchi, and Puppala Indira Jahnavi from Visakhapatnam are students who won the Doodle for Google competition in different groups.

    Also read: Children's Day 2022: 5 ways to keep your child's mental health in check

