    Children's Day 2022: 5 amazing gift ideas for your kids to make them feel special

    It's a day dedicated to making children feel special and important. Children are incredibly excited about this day as they receive gifts from their teachers and parents. However, how do you know what gifts will make them happy? Then read on for some unique Children's Day gift suggestions.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    The big day has arrived. Children's Day is celebrated yearly with great pomp and grandeur across the country. On Children's Day, Jawaharlal Nehru is remembered, and his teachings are replicated. It is that time of year when kids are showered with love and affection from their parents and loved ones. Children just love gifts, not necessarily massive or big. As this day is dedicated to children, parents, and teachers, it's your responsibility to make them feel special. However, gifting them is a minor task if you are familiar with their habits, likes, and dislikes.

    The best way to gift someone is to present what they want or don't have. It should be thoughtful and practical. On this Children's Day, check out these gift ideas that you should think about.

    1) Piggy bank 
    Children will learn the value of saving through this gift. Saving is said to be a virtue that should be taught from childhood. Children frequently visit relatives' homes or a friend and receive money from elders. They can save their money in a piggy bank if they receive one as a gift.

    2) Books
    Books make excellent gifts, whether sketchbooks, comic books, storybooks, or anything else. You can choose a picture book with colourful pages and simple characters. It will foster their reading habits while also instilling moral values in them. You can also spend quality time with them by reading bedtime stories.

    3) Luggage bags
    Trolley bags with cartoon characters are popular these days. You can give them a trolley bag to teach them how to care for their belongings.

    4) Board games
    Children over ten or twelve must learn the fundamental value of teamwork and peer group. And board games are the best and most enjoyable way to teach them. Monopoly, battleship crossword, risk board games, chess, ludo, and other games are excellent choices for your child. They can play with their entire family and develop the habit of playing under pressure.

    5) Sports equipment
    Today, as children, we all recognise the importance of sports, particularly outdoor games. So, why not teach your children about sports at a young age? You can get them a bicycle, badminton, or other sports equipment to keep them active outside.
     

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
