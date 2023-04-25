Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know how to buy red, juicy, sweet watermelon without slicing it

    How can you tell whether a watermelon is red and tasty without cutting it? Before you buy, be aware of three useful methods.

    Identify red and delicious watermelon without cutting: Summer is synonymous with watermelon season. While there are numerous watermelon vendors along the route, choosing which watermelon is the reddest, most delicious, and juiciest is always challenging. Watermelon only tastes wonderful when it is sweet. Otherwise, eating watermelon on a hot summer day is pointless. As a result, knowing how to choose the correct fruit is critical. Here are some pointers to help you determine whether a watermelon is sweet.

    How can you tell the difference between red and sweet watermelon? 

    Look for big, yellow-spotted watermelons:
    The glossy watermelons in the store may be as appealing as you imagine, but they are less red and more delicious than expected. So, first and foremost, select the heaviest watermelon possible since it contains 92% water on average, making it so juicy. 

    The more watermelon there is, the heavier it is. Following that, check for fruit that is pale and blotchy. If the watermelon is ripe, it should have field stains on it. Because watermelons take a long time to mature and turn yellow on the vine, there should be a huge yellow patch on one side. 

    Make a deep sound by smacking the watermelon from the top:
    Another technique to tell if a watermelon is ripe is to tap on the top. A ripe watermelon sounds deeper, but an overripe watermelon sounds hollow or flat. You may identify a delicious watermelon by its sound in this manner. 

    Purchase an entire watermelon instead than slices:
    You must locate the injection holes in the watermelon you intend to purchase. When sellers inject watermelon, the holes are readily apparent. Also, while buying it, ensure the watermelon is whole and right, not cut. So, take these factors in mind when purchasing the entire watermelon.

