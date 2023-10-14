Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Know how moisturizers enhance your skin's health

    Moisturizers are the unsung heroes of skincare, working diligently to keep your skin hydrated.

    Know how moisturizers enhance your skin's health rkn eai
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    In the quest for healthy, radiant skin, one of the most fundamental and widely practiced routines is applying moisturizer to the face. Whether it's part of your daily regimen or a sporadic indulgence, the benefits of using moisturizer are undeniable.

    Hydration and Skin Health:

    Moisturizers are the unsung heroes of skincare, working diligently to keep your skin hydrated. They are designed to replenish the skin's moisture barrier, preventing dryness and maintaining a healthy, supple complexion. By retaining moisture, they contribute to the skin's overall health and reduce the risk of issues like flakiness, itching, and cracking.

    Environmental Protection:

    Our skin is exposed to various environmental stressors daily. Moisturizers act as a protective shield, forming a barrier that shields the skin from harmful pollutants, harsh weather conditions, and UV radiation. This protection is vital for maintaining youthful and healthy-looking skin.

    Anti-Aging Benefits:

    Many moisturizers are infused with powerful antioxidants and anti-aging ingredients that combat fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. By preserving the skin's elasticity and promoting collagen production, moisturizers can help turn back the clock on the aging process.

    Improved Complexion:

    Regular use of moisturizer can lead to a smoother and more even complexion. It can minimize the appearance of blemishes, redness, and imperfections, promoting a clear and glowing skin tone.

    Skin Type Customization:

    With an array of moisturizers tailored to specific skin types, you can find the perfect match for your individual needs. From oil-free options for those with oily skin to rich, creamy formulations for those with dry skin, the choices are endless.

    Sun Protection:

    Moisturizers with SPF (Sun Protection Factor) offer the added benefit of sunblock, guarding your skin from harmful UV rays that can lead to sunburn and long-term skin damage.

    Enhanced Makeup Application:

    Well-hydrated skin creates a smooth canvas for makeup application. Moisturized skin ensures that your makeup adheres better and looks more natural, providing a flawless finish.

    Incorporating moisturizer into your daily skincare routine is a simple yet effective way to promote skin health, combat the effects of aging, and enhance your natural beauty. Remember that selecting the right moisturizer for your skin type and concerns is crucial. So whether you're seeking age-defying results or simply looking to maintain a radiant complexion, embracing the power of moisturizers is a beauty secret that your skin will thank you for.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navaratri 2023: Skin care during festive season; add Ayurvedic and natural products to your routine RBA

    Navaratri 2023: Skin care during festive season; add Ayurvedic and natural products to your routine

    Shubho Mahalaya 2023: Visiting river banks to making traditional foods, how to celebrate THIS day RKK

    Shubho Mahalaya 2023: Visiting river banks to making traditional foods, how to celebrate THIS day

    Mahalaya 2023: Why Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Mahishasura Mardini is an integral part for Bengalis? Read this RBA

    Mahalaya 2023: Why Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Mahishasura Mardini is an integral part for Bengalis? Read this

    Numerology Prediction for October 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for October 14, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for October 14, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Virgo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for October 14, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Virgo

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: England vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Jag Hai Pa Jata' goes viral-WATCH

    Navaratri 2023: Skin care during festive season; add Ayurvedic and natural products to your routine RBA

    Navaratri 2023: Skin care during festive season; add Ayurvedic and natural products to your routine

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets the big breakthrough; Babar Azam dismissed

    Kerala: 12 students hospitalised of food poisoning in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: 12 students hospitalised due to food poisoning in Kozhikode

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon