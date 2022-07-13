Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanwar Yatra 2022: Here's everything you need to know about history, dates and route of the yatra

    Kanwar Yatra 2022
    The sacred Kanwar Yatra is scheduled to take place in two years. It used to be held annually, but because to the COVID-19 epidemic, it has been cancelled for the last two years. The Kanwar Yatra will be held again this year, now that the majority of individuals in the country have gotten their first, and in many cases second, doses of immunisation. Before the Kanwar Yatra begins, here's all you need to know about it:

    Know dates of yatra
    The administration of Uttarakhand is preparing to welcome a record-breaking number of pilgrims this year. The figure is expected to be in the range of 3-4 crores. This year's Kanwar Yatra will begin on July 14 and finish on July 26.

    Route of Kanwar Yatra
    All about the yatra
    It is a Hindu pilgrimage in which worshippers converge to collect precious Ganges River water from holy spots such as Haridwar and Gangotri in Uttarakhand. Devotees trek via the western Uttar Pradesh districts of Saharanpur, Shamli, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Baghpat to reach Haridwar. 

    The Kanwar Yatra dates back to the 1960s, when the pilgrimage was only done by a few saints or devotees. The sacred pilgrimage was not known to the rest of the world until the 1990s. Today, the Yatra attracts a large number of devotees from all over the world. According to Hindu mythology, the account of Kanwar Yatra may be traced back to the occurrence of Samudra Manthan, in which Lord Shiva had to swallow poison in order to get Amrit (the elixir of life) for the other gods.

