Guru Purnima 2022: Quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp Status to share

Guru Purnima 2022: This day is devoted to honouring the value and commitment of educators. On this sacred day, Guru is honoured. The day, which coincides with the full moon on Purnima Tithi in the month of Ashadha, is extremely important to Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. Not just in India but also in Nepal, the day is enthusiastically observed. The Sanskrit words "Gu" and "Ru," which translate as "darkness removed," are the source of the term "guru." The worldwide celebration of Guru Purnima. It is observed on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, this year.

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, after the author and legendary sage who featured in the epic Mahabharata. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa and disciples offer Puja or pay respect to their Gurus. The festival is also celebrated to remember Lord Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day to Saptarishis (seven sages) at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh.

