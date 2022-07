World's Greatest Places 2022: Ahmedabad, Kerala feature in TIME magazine's top 50 list

Ahmedabad city and the state of Kerala have been listed by TIME magazine among 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in its list of the world's greatest places of 2022.

In yet another feature on the cap for India, the city of Ahmedabad and the state of Kerala have been listed by TIME magazine among 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in its list of the world's greatest places of 2022. Also read: Puri Jagannath Yatra: Meet the men who make the chariots every year

As persistent as the challenges of life in 2022 is the hope that understanding and human connection can be found through travel. So, with much of the global population now vaccinated against COVID-19, world travelers are again hitting the roadand the skies. The hospitality industry is reopening and excited to safely welcome them and revitalise local communities, TIME said on Tuesday. Also read: Travel destination: 5 must-visit historical sites in Sikkim

It said that as India's first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad boasts both ancient landmarks and contemporary innovations that make it a mecca for cultural tourism, from the serene Gandhi Ashram that sits on 36 acres on the banks of the Sabarmati River to Navratri, a vibrant nine-day celebration billed as the longest dance festival in the world.

It added that Ahmedabad's Gujarat Science City, a sprawling entertainment center and theme park, unveiled three major attractions last year, including a 20-acre nature park to educate the public on local flora as well as provide new spaces for playing chess and practicing yoga.

There is also a new interactive robot gallery that celebrates innovation in robotics and features a towering replica of a Transformer. And Science City's new aquarium, which showcases aquatic species from around the globe, is now India's largest, it added.

In a profile, TIME said that in the southwest coast of India, "Kerala is one of India's most beautiful states. With spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples, and palaces, it's known as God's own country for good reason.

This year, Kerala is boosting motor-home tourism in India to inspire a new pas de deux of exploration and accommodation. The state's first caravan park, Karavan Meadows, opened in Vagamon, a scenic hill station," it said.

"In the wake of the state's success with houseboat cruising, caravans are expected to follow suit with a similar promise of sustainable tourism," it said adding that over 1,000 campers have already begun to traverse the land, a fresh and unique way to experience Kerala's beaches and verdant plantations.

The publication said that to compile this list of the World's Greatest Places, the top spots to visit this year, TIME solicited nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

