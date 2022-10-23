Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kali Chaudas/ Naraka Chaturdashi/ Bhut Chaturdashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat/timings, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

    On the day of Kali Chaudas, people go to the cremation at midnight to perform Puja for Veer Vetal and the goddess of darkness. But people should not confuse Kali Chaudas with Kali puja.

    Bhut Chaturdashi, also known as Kali Chauda, is mostly observed in Gujarat and other Western Indian states. One of the festivals observed throughout the five days of Diwali celebrations is Kali Chaudas. But it's important to distinguish between Kali Chaudas and Roop Chaudas.

    During Diwali, Kali Chaudas is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi, one day before Narak Chaturdashi. When Chaturdashi rules at midnight on Kali Chaudas, priests or elders make the decision. According to Panchang, this time is also referred to as Maha Nishita time since it is when the day is chosen.

    On the day of Kali Chaudas, people go to the cremation at midnight to perform Puja for Veer Vetal, the goddess of darkness. Many Diwali calendars mention Kali Chaudas with Roop Chaudas and Narak Chaturdashi without making a difference between the three celebrations. Therefore, take caution when determining the correct Kali Chaudas date.

    Do not confuse Kali Chaudas with Kali Puja observed by the Bengalis in India since it is celebrated one day after Kali Chaudas when Amavasya Tithi prevails at midnight.

    Kali Chaudas 2022: Shubh Muhurat

    • Kali Chaudas- Sunday, 23 October 2022
    • Kali Chaudas Muhurat - 11:40 PM to 12:31 AM on 24 October
    • Duration - 51 Minutes
    • Hanuman Puja - Sunday, 23 October 2022
    • Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 06:03 PM on 23 October 2022
    • Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 05:27 PM on 24 October 2022

    Kali Chaudas 2022: Significance 
    The night of Kali Chaudas is regarded as the most dangerous night of the year because of its occult feel. It is of utmost significance to exorcists and tantric practitioners of dark magic. The night of Kali Chaudas represents the reawakening of the idea of the shadowy, secret realm that is not well known to most people.

    You might also argue that Kali Chaudas is regarded as India's equivalent of Halloween when people spend time comforting sorrowful spirits. On this day, tantriks wander about cemeteries or graveyards, engage in certain forms of black magic, and do rituals to appease Lord Kaal Bhairav or Goddess Kali.

