Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janmashtami 2023: Know how to observe fasting as per guidelines from Shastras to mark Lord Krishna's birthday

    On Janmashtami, it is very important to observe vrata or fasting to seek the blessing of Supreme Lord Krishna. According to several puranas, observing one Janmashtami vrata are equivalent to observing two hundred million Ekadashis.

    Janmashtami 2023: Know how to observe fasting to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, the appearance day of Bhagavan Shree Krishna is celebrated during the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. It was on this day in the Rohini Nakshatra that Lord Krishna appeared. Ashtami Tithi will begin on September 6 and end on September 7 this year. On September 7, Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect until 10:25 AM. 

    The Bhavisyottara Purana states that the home where Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated would be free from any form of scarcity, argument, or dispute, as well as the death of a life partner. Additionally, it states that even if one fasts unintentionally on Krishna Janmashtami, Lord Krishna will still grant all of one's wishes. So what about someone who observes the vrata with love, commitment, and the right understanding? Such a devotee undoubtedly makes Lord Krishna happy, and He grants them residency on His spiritual planet.

    Janmashtami 2023: Know how to observe fasting to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday anr
     

    Benefits: 

    Brahma-vaivarta Purāṇa says,

    ekādaśīnām viśantyah koṭyo yāh
    Parikīrtitā tābhi janmāṣṭamī tulyāh

    Observing one Janmashtami vratā can yield results that are equivalent to observing two hundred million Ekadashis.

    Additionally, according to Skanda Pura, anyone who observes the Janmashtami vrat promises that they will remember Lord Krishna when they pass away and that all their efforts will be successful.

    How to observe Janmashtami vrata?

    1. On the day of Janmashtami, one should wake up early in the morning during the brahma-muhurta (one and half hour sunrise).

    2. While waking up, it is recommended to chant the prayers for the spiritual master and then the Hare Krishna Mahamantra.

    3.  Then one should perform achamana, danta-dhavana (brushing the teeth) and snana (taking bath for external cleanliness).

    4. One should hear the glories of the Supreme Lord Shree Krishna from bona fide acharyas. 

    5. It is better to fast till midnight and then break the fast with anukalpa (fruits, roots and milk). One should not eat grains, beans and other prohibited vegetables.

    6. There are three types of fasting: 

    Complete - One can observe complete fasting and abstain from grains, fruits, milk and water.
    Water only- If one can't follow the above standard of fasting then you can take water.
    Fruit & Milk- If one cannot follow the previous standard of fasting then one intake fruits and milk.

    7. One should break the fast at midnight after the arati with non-grain prasadam only. Mahaprasadam offered to Lord Krishna as bhoga or naivedya can be honoured the next day.

    On this day of Janmashtami, people who have the Deities of Lord Krishna in their homes, such as Baala Gopal, Laddu Gopal, Shalagrama Shila, or Shree-Radha-Krishna, can worship them. A person can do abhisheka (the ceremonial bathing of the Deities), sringara (clothing the Deities in new robes, flowers, and jewels), bhoga (giving a variety of food items), and rati. The recitation of hare Krishna kirtana or other fortunate mantras should take place in parallel with worshipping the Lord.

    As Lord Krishna made his divine presence at midnight, perform a great arati to welcome the Lord and successfully conclude the vrata.
     


     

     

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 most popular foods to celebrate and enjoy Lord Ganesha's birthday vma eai

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 most popular foods to celebrate and enjoy Lord Ganesha's birthday

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 10 places in India to experience Vinayaka Chaturthi RBA EAI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 10 places in India to experience Vinayaka Chaturthi

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: History, culture and significance of 7 famous Ashtavinayak temples ATG EAI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: History, culture and significance of 7 famous Ashtavinayak temples

    Janmashtami 2023: How to pray for Lord Krishna on basis of Zodiac Signs vma

    Janmashtami 2023: How to pray for Lord Krishna on basis of Zodiac Signs

    Janmashtami 2023: 7 top Krishna Bhajans for uplifting spiritual mood ATG EAI

    Janmashtami 2023: 7 top Krishna Bhajans for uplifting spiritual mood

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Google latest Pixel ad hints that Apple iPhone 15 is getting USB C gcw

    WATCH: Google's latest Pixel ad hints that Apple iPhone 15 is getting USB-C

    Culprits pose as Mumbai crime police, deceive Bengaluru teacher of Rs 32 lakhs vkp

    Culprits pose as Mumbai crime police, deceive Bengaluru teacher of Rs 32 lakhs

    UK set to ban Russia's Wagner Group as terrorist organisation; cites global security threat snt

    UK set to ban Russia's Wagner Group as terrorist organisation; cites global security threat

    Tennis US Open 2023: Shelton triumphs in all-American clash; seals semi-finals berth with win over Tiafoe osf

    US Open 2023: Shelton triumphs in all-American clash; seals semi-finals berth with win over Tiafoe

    KBC 15, Ep 16 Update: Amitabh Bachchan astounds Jaskaran Singh for 7 crore question ATG

    KBC 15, Ep 16 Update: Amitabh Bachchan astounds Jaskaran Singh for 7 crore question

    Recent Videos

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon