Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nagaland state lottery result June 25, 2024: Check today's winning number

    Dear Godavari morning result will be published at 1:00 pm, Dear Wave result will be out at 6 pm, and the first price is Rs 1 crore, and Dear Goose night will be out at 8 pm, with the first price being Rs 1 crore.

    Nagaland state lottery result June 25, 2024: Check today's winning number RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    Lotteries are permitted in 13 states of India: Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Dear Godavari morning result will be published at 1:00 pm, Dear Wave result will be out at 6 pm, and the first price is Rs 1 crore, and Dear Goose night will be out at 8 pm, with the first price being Rs 1 crore.

    Dear Godavari morning result
    The winning number of Dear Godavari morning is B50B 25842 and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

    Dear wave result
    Dear Wave result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

    Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya indulge into massive fight, 'Aap jaise log...'

    Dear Goose Night result
    Dear Goose night be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

    Winning amount of 1st, 2nd, 3rd winners
    1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.

    How much money will the other winners get?
    4th prize winner gets Rs 250, 5th prize winner gets Rs 120 and Consolation prize is of Rs 1,000.
     
    How to buy Nagaland state lottery ticket

    Lottery tickets can be purchased locally or online through authorized vendors. There are a few online dealers where you may get Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

    IMPORTANT

    It should be emphasized that Asianet Newsable does not promote lottery and only helps individuals find the winning numbers.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 2:15 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nandini Milk prices to increase Rs 2.10 per litre, effective tomorrow vkp

    BREAKING: Nandini Milk prices to increase Rs 2.10 per litre, effective tomorrow

    IndiGo flyers can now book tickets on WhatsApp! Know how to use it, other details gcw

    IndiGo flyers can now book tickets on WhatsApp! Know how to use it, other details

    GST Council meet: Hostels to platform tickets, here's what will get cheaper gcw

    GST Council meet: Hostels to platform tickets, here's what will get cheaper

    OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G: The New Monsoon-Ready Phone Taking Waterproof Tech To The Next Level

    OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G: The New Monsoon-Ready Phone Taking Waterproof Tech To The Next Level

    US to announce new H-1B, L-1 visa regulations on July 8: What it means for Indian professionals AJR

    US to announce new H-1B, L-1 visa regulations on July 8: What it means for Indian professionals

    Recent Stories

    Bihar SHOCKER! Teen forced to say 'Allahu Akbar', lick spit off feet & brutally beaten; WATCH disturbing video snt

    Bihar SHOCKER! Teen forced to say 'Allahu Akbar', lick spit off feet & brutally beaten; WATCH disturbing video

    Minister Eshwar Khandre should bow down and do the work of Muslims: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed stirs row vkp

    Minister Eshwara Khandre should bow down and do the work of Muslims: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed stirs row

    T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan players dance on Bravo's iconic 'Champion' song after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan players dance on Bravo's iconic 'Champion' song after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

    VARUN: Know about Kerala police's vehicle mounted water cannon system anr

    VARUN: Know about Kerala police's vehicle mounted water cannon system

    Who is K Suresh, INDIA bloc's candidate for Lok Sabha speaker post? gcw

    Who is K Suresh, INDIA bloc's candidate for Lok Sabha speaker post?

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon