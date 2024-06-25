Nagaland state lottery result June 25, 2024: Check today's winning number

Dear Godavari morning result will be published at 1:00 pm, Dear Wave result will be out at 6 pm, and the first price is Rs 1 crore, and Dear Goose night will be out at 8 pm, with the first price being Rs 1 crore.

Lotteries are permitted in 13 states of India: Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Dear Godavari morning result will be published at 1:00 pm, Dear Wave result will be out at 6 pm, and the first price is Rs 1 crore, and Dear Goose night will be out at 8 pm, with the first price being Rs 1 crore.

Dear Godavari morning result

The winning number of Dear Godavari morning is B50B 25842 and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear wave result

Dear Wave result will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Dear Goose Night result

Dear Goose night be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

Winning amount of 1st, 2nd, 3rd winners

1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.

How much money will the other winners get?

4th prize winner gets Rs 250, 5th prize winner gets Rs 120 and Consolation prize is of Rs 1,000.



How to buy Nagaland state lottery ticket

Lottery tickets can be purchased locally or online through authorized vendors. There are a few online dealers where you may get Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

IMPORTANT

It should be emphasized that Asianet Newsable does not promote lottery and only helps individuals find the winning numbers.

