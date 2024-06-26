Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Euro 2024: Denmark advances to knockout stages with goalless draw against Serbia, set to face hosts Germany

    Denmark secured their place in the Euro 2024 knockout stages after a tense goalless draw against Serbia at Munich's iconic Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 2:52 AM IST

    Denmark secured their place in the Euro 2024 knockout stages after a tense goalless draw against Serbia at Munich's iconic Allianz Arena on Tuesday night. The result, which saw the Danes edge out Serbia, was decided by their superior European qualifying ranking, ending an intense Group C competition. Denmark will now face hosts Germany in the round of 16 on June 30, 12:30 am IST.

    The match was marked by a series of close calls and disallowed goals, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Serbia's goalkeeper, Predrag Rajkovic, was instrumental in the first half, making several crucial saves to deny Denmark's persistent attacks. Despite the Danish efforts, Rajkovic stood firm, ensuring the score remained level at halftime.

    Denmark thought they had broken the deadlock, but their joy was short-lived as the referee ruled out the goal for a foul on Rajkovic in the buildup. The decision kept the game finely poised as the teams headed into the break.

    After halftime, it was Serbia's turn to find the net. However, Luka Jovic's finish was ruled out for offside, much to the relief of Danish supporters. The game continued to be a tight contest, with both sides creating opportunities but failing to convert them into goals.

    As the match entered its final stages, Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic came agonizingly close to scoring a late winner. His powerful strike narrowly missed the target, hitting the wrong side of the post and dashing Serbia's hopes of progressing.

    The draw meant that Denmark finished second in Group C, advancing due to their higher position in the European qualifying rankings compared to Slovenia. This tie-breaking criterion was invoked after points, head-to-head results, goal difference, and disciplinary records were all level between the two sides.

    Denmark will now prepare to face hosts Germany in the next round, while Serbia's campaign comes to a disappointing end. The Danes will look to build on this result as they aim to make a deep run in the tournament.

