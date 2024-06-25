Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi named as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha following INDIA Bloc party leaders' meeting

    Rahul Gandhi is set to assume the role of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, following a decision made during a meeting of floor leaders representing various INDIA Bloc parties, according to sources.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 9:35 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi is set to assume the role of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, following a decision made during a meeting of floor leaders representing various INDIA Bloc parties, according to Congress party. This development marks a significant leadership position for Gandhi within the Indian Parliament's lower house.

    "CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Pro-tem Speaker informing that Rahul Gandhi will be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha," said Congress leader KC Venugopal

    (Developing story)

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 9:35 PM IST
