Euro 2024: England advances as Group C winners after lackluster goalless draw with Slovenia; put fans to sleep

In a match devoid of excitement and decisive action, England secured their berth in the knockout stages of Euro 2024 as Group C winners following a lackluster 0-0 draw against Slovenia at the RheinEnergieStadion in Germany's Cologne on Tuesday night.

The encounter saw England coach Gareth Southgate making a solitary change from their previous outings, as Conor Gallagher stepped in for Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, slotting ahead of Declan Rice in a structured 4-1-4-1 formation.

Despite hopes of injecting vigor into their gameplay, England struggled with familiar issues of sluggishness in the early phases. Bukayo Saka appeared to break the deadlock with a well-taken shot, only for the goal to be disallowed due to offside, leaving fans frustrated.

As the teams headed into halftime deadlocked, murmurs of discontent echoed through the stands, prompting a halftime substitution that saw Kobbie Mainoo replacing Gallagher, aimed at revitalizing England's approach.

The second half saw a marginally improved performance from England, with Phil Foden and John Stones coming close to breaking the deadlock through a combination play that nearly resulted in a goal, only to see Slovenia's defense scramble to safety.

Despite failing to secure a victory, England's point from the draw ensured their progression to the next round as Group C winners. The identity of their opponents in the knockout phase remains undecided, as Slovenia also advanced to the next stage as one of the best third-place finishers, following an undefeated run in the group stage.

England's journey in Euro 2024 continues with concerns swirling around their ability to elevate their performance to match the tournament's intensifying stakes. Despite featuring stars like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice against Slovenia, their performances have been uninspiring. The match was so lackluster that one England fan was even spotted sleeping in the stands.

