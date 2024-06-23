Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Influencer Archana Makwana faces legal action for performing yoga inside Golden Temple; check details

    The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which oversees the management of gurdwaras across India, lodged a formal complaint alleging that Makwana's actions hurt Sikh religious sentiments.

    Influencer Archana Makwana faces legal action for performing yoga inside Golden Temple; check details AJR
    Punjab Police have filed charges against lifestyle influencer Archana Makwana after she performed yoga inside the Golden Temple, a move deemed offensive by Sikh religious authorities. Makwana faced charges under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which penalises deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

    The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which oversees the management of gurdwaras across India, lodged a formal complaint alleging that Makwana's actions hurt Sikh religious sentiments.

    Makwana, who described herself as a lifestyle influencer, entrepreneur, and travel blogger on Instagram, posted photos and videos of her yoga session at the Golden Temple on International Yoga Day, June 21.

    "The woman performed yoga and left the Golden Temple without offering prayers," said SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, highlighting the inappropriateness of her actions.

    Following the backlash, Makwana removed the controversial content from her social media accounts and issued an apology via Instagram stories. "I was unaware that practising yoga in the Gurdwara Sahib premises could be offensive to some as I was just paying my respect to him and didn't mean any harm to anyone," Makwana wrote. "I sincerely apologize for any hurt I may have caused and promise to be more mindful in the future. Please accept my sincere apologies."

    Despite her apology, Makwana claimed to be receiving death threats over the phone.

    The SGPC spokesperson condemned Makwana’s actions and has called for a thorough investigation into her intent, underscoring the seriousness with which the committee views the incident.

