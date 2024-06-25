Euro 2024: Austria stuns Netherlands 3-2 in thrilling clash, finish as Group D winners

In a captivating Euro 2024 encounter at Berlin's Olympiastadion, Austria produced a stunning upset by defeating the Netherlands 3-2, securing their position as surprise winners of Group D on Tuesday night.

In a captivating Euro 2024 encounter at Berlin's Olympiastadion, Austria produced a stunning upset by defeating the Netherlands 3-2, securing their position as surprise winners of Group D on Tuesday night. The match unfolded with a series of dramatic twists and turns, showcasing the resilience and tactical prowess of both teams in a contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

The Euro 2024 clash kicked off with an early own goal by Dutch forward Donyell Malen in just the 6th minute, putting Austria ahead thanks to Alexander Prass’ delivery. The Austrian team, under the guidance of Ralf Rangnick, capitalized on this early advantage to set the tone for an intense encounter.

Responding swiftly, Ronald Koeman's Netherlands side made a tactical substitution midway through the first half, replacing Joey Veerman with Xavi Simons. The change paid dividends when Cody Gakpo equalized for the Oranje shortly after the break, finishing off a rapid counterattack orchestrated by Simons.

However, Austria regained the lead in the 59th minute as Romano Schmid found the net with a header following Florian Grillitsch’s assist, sending the Austrian fans into jubilation. The see-saw battle continued as the Netherlands leveled once more in the 75th minute, with Memphis Depay converting a header from Wout Weghorst’s setup.

Yet, Austria was not to be denied. Marcel Sabitzer delivered the decisive blow in the 80th minute, beating Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen at his near post to put Austria ahead for the third time in the match. Despite a spirited effort by the Dutch to salvage a point, the Austrian defense held firm, securing a memorable victory.

With this result, Austria finishes atop Group D, a position few predicted at the outset of the tournament. Their resilience and clinical finishing have positioned them as a team to watch as Euro 2024 progresses.

Latest Videos