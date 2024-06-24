Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Do you have Diabetes? Create healthy eating plan to maintain your blood sugar level

    Learn about diabetic nutrition treatment and plan your daily meals based on counting carbs and understanding the glycemic index or load of foods rather than simply tracking your calorie intake. 
     

    Do you have Diabetes? Create healthy eating plan to maintain your blood sugar level RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Know about diabetes nutrition therapy and plan your daily meal with an approach based on counting carbohydrates and understanding the glycemic index or load of foods rather than just chasing your calorie intake.

    An in-depth knowledge is imperative to managing your Diabetes, which helps to avoid complications and ultimately results in managing it effectively without going higher on your medication dosage. Learn to manage your meal planning with the help of these simple rules:

    Portion control is of paramount importance in the management of Diabetes

    • A quarter, or a quarter and half, is a simple way to know your portion size on your meal plate.
    • A quarter cup of complex and unpolished carbohydrates such as whole grains (unpolished rice, millet, oats, quinoa, and whole wheat)
    • Another quarter of protein is mostly lean or plant-based (eggs, chicken, fish, sprouts, beans, dhal, soya, paneer, curd, nuts, and so on).
    • Finish with the other half of the non-starchy vegetables.

    Do you have Diabetes? Create healthy eating plan to maintain your blood sugar level RBA

    Know the glycemic index/load/carb content of each food

    (This assesses the intensity and capability of each carbohydrate-containing food that raises your blood sugar levels after it has been cooked and consumed.)

    • Include low- to moderate-GI foods such as whole wheat, pearl millet, quinoa, brown rice, dhals, nuts, beans, guava, vegetables, and leafy greens.
    • High-glycemic index and load foods should be restricted in quantity or mixed with high-fibre foods (polished rice, potato, white flour, tapioca, corn flakes, puffed rice, finger millet/ragi, dry fruit, etc.).

    Change your style of eating:

    • Research has suggested that you begin your meal with vegetables and protein and end it with carbs, which help control your insulin levels.
    • Chew foods thoroughly.
    • Avoid eating large portions of carbohydrate-containing foods, even if they are low glycemic.

    Do you have Diabetes? Create healthy eating plan to maintain your blood sugar level RBA

    Do not chase calories, rather count carbs:

    • Your nutritionist will give you a list of carb-containing foods and an exchange list if you are insulin-dependent; this helps you adjust your carb and insulin doses accordingly.
    • A carbohydrate-containing list of foods will also enable you to include foods and plan meals that are based on your preferences and choices.

    Include healthy fats:

    Choose healthy fat sources from nuts, fish, oilseeds, avocados, combinations of vegetable oils, etc., and restrict unhealthy sources from red meat, baked foods, and desserts.

    Watch out for...

    • Drop in sugar levels, therefore always carry short eats.
    • Keep candies /chocolates readily available in case of emergency.
    • Trim down your waistline.
    • Avoid or consume alcohol in moderate amounts.
    • Low-carb or extreme diets or fasting should be planned and monitored by a registered dietitian and your doctor.
    • Artificial sweeteners should be used rarely since they disturb your gut health.
    • Limit salt to 1 teaspoon per day and total sodium <2300mg (while buying packed foods, check the label).
    • Remember to check your kidney function whenever advised by your doctor so that your clinical dietitian can help you choose kidney-friendly foods.
    • Check with your physiotherapist about high intensity exercise, and consult a registered dietitian or certified diabetes educator about customised advice.

    -by Ms. Edwina Raj, Head of Services - Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore

     

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Impact of diabetes on sperm health: Know how high blood sugar levels can be a factor in male fertility RBA

    Impact of diabetes on sperm health: Know how high blood sugar levels can be a factor in male fertility

    Understanding Sickle Cell Disease: Causes, symptoms, and diagnosis RBA

    Understanding Sickle Cell Disease: Causes, symptoms, and diagnosis

    Influencer Archana Makwana faces legal action for performing yoga inside Golden Temple; check details AJR

    Influencer Archana Makwana faces legal action for performing yoga inside Golden Temple; check details

    MS Dhoni spotted riding his Yamaha R1-Z Motorcycle in Ranchi (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni spotted riding his Yamaha R1-Z Motorcycle in Ranchi (WATCH)

    International Yoga Day 2024: 7 top Asanas you must practice daily for a healthy gut ATG

    International Yoga Day 2024: 7 top Asanas you must practice daily for a healthy gut

    Recent Stories

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal are MARRIED! Couple share pictures, see post RKK

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal are MARRIED! Couple share pictures, see post

    Disha Patani drops pictures in HOT lacy, cleavage revealing black dress RKK

    Disha Patani drops pictures in HOT lacy, cleavage revealing black dress

    Beijing increasing aggression in South China sea: Signs of rattled hegemonic bully losing influence AJR

    Beijing's increasing aggression in South China sea: Signs of rattled hegemonic bully losing influence

    Impact of diabetes on sperm health: Know how high blood sugar levels can be a factor in male fertility RBA

    Impact of diabetes on sperm health: Know how high blood sugar levels can be a factor in male fertility

    Sonakshi, Zaheer's post-wedding celebration to be till 4 am, with 1000 guests RKK

    Sonakshi, Zaheer's post-wedding celebration to be till 4 am

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon