India's youngest realtors Hunny and Bunny revolutionize the NFT market with NFT Gurus

Agree or not, the ever-growing demand for NFT (Non-fungible tokens) has created a rage across every industry. The NFT marketplace has changed the fortunes of many people who have created a lucrative portfolio for them. Ordinary people, influencers, business entities, brands and organisations are entering the world of Web3 and NFT with different projects. Redefining luxury and class, entrepreneurs Hunny and Bunny have swiftly made their foray into the NFT space.

Every individual who is well-versed with the luxury and lifestyle pages on the gram is aware of 'The Trillionaire Life'. Hunny and Bunny are the pioneers behind the luxury page. By profession, they are off-market realtors who have garnered everyone's attention with their work ethos. Hustling toward their goals at a tender age, the entrepreneurs have always believed in creating opportunities rather than waiting for them.

Trillionaire Life LLP has a community of members called Trillion Circle Members who have the best of luxuries in life like lavish homes, posh cars and a dreamy lifestyle. The luxury platform has also entered the NFT space with NFT Gurus. For any layman, NFT is still an unfamiliar question. To be precise, NFTs are the certificates that allow individuals to own unique collectables and items in the digital domain.

NFT Gurus is that unique creation of the luxury brand. It is a collection of 7777 NFTs based on the Ethereum Blockchain. The members owning NFT Gurus have lifetime access to games and many events in real life and the Metaverse. This one-of-a-kind project has already opened doors of opportunities for many celebrities in the social media space. Earlier, many notable personalities have shared their NFT Gurus on the internet.

Some of the well-known names from different fields who unveiled their NFT Gurus are fitness icon Sahil Khan, Forbes lifestyle influencer Hofit Golan, WWE wrestler Ryback Reeves, and YouTubers Lucas Dobre and Marcus Dobre among others. Moreover, the NFT collection of Gurus is stored on the digital ledger as ERC-721 tokens and is hosted on IPFS (InterPlanetary File System).

Recently, Hunny and Bunny under Bronk Labs LLP launched NFT Gurus project with Vaibhav Sharma, popularly known as Tullu. To all those who are not aware, Vaibhav Sharma is a top-notch partnership and business consultant. In the past, he has worked at the United Nations HQ on a gender equality campaign in New York. In various instances, Hunny and Bunny have joined hands with noteworthy names from different walks of life.

To evolve with time, the twin brothers have always welcomed innovations in their work. It is perhaps one of the reasons behind their unmatched popularity on Instagram and Twitter. With a cumulative number of more than 100K followers on social media, Hunny and Bunny have surely set their throne as the youngest players in the game.



Disclaimer: This is a featured content