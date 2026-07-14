Ziya Paval and Zahhad, widely recognised as India's first transgender parents, have shared an emotional photo collection tracing daughter Zabiya's journey from pregnancy to the present. The heartfelt post drew warm reactions from fans and came shortly after Ziya dismissed rumours of a separation.

Ziya Paval and Zahhad have once again won hearts after sharing a touching post looking back at the journey of their daughter, Zabiya. The Kerala couple, widely recognised as India's first transgender parents, posted a series of photographs showing moments from pregnancy to their daughter's early years.

The post, captioned simply "Until today...", features memories beginning with Zahhad's pregnancy and follows the family's journey as Zabiya grows up. The pictures quickly attracted thousands of likes and warm comments from social media users.

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Ziya's social media pics

Zabiya has become a familiar face on Ziya's social media pages. The little girl often appears in cheerful reels with her mother, who is a classical dancer, and occasionally joins her for simple dance steps. Their videos have built a loyal following, with many people praising the family's joyful bond.

One admirer wrote that Ziya and Zabiya represent "goodness and virtue", while many others filled the comments section with heart emojis and blessings for the family.

The emotional post comes weeks after rumours surfaced online claiming that Ziya and Zahhad had separated. Responding to the speculation, Ziya firmly rejected the claims, saying those hoping for their separation would be disappointed. She added that she, Zahhad and Zabiya are together and intend to remain a family.

The story of struggle

The couple's story first made national headlines in 2023. Zahhad, a transgender man who had been assigned female at birth, paused his gender-affirming hormone therapy before undergoing surgery because he had retained his uterus, making pregnancy possible. Ziya, a transgender woman assigned male at birth, supported the decision as they fulfilled their dream of becoming parents.

Their daughter, Zabiya, was born in February 2023 at Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

The family later achieved another important milestone when the Kozhikode Corporation issued Zabiya's birth certificate listing Ziya and Zahhad under the gender-neutral category of "parents", instead of identifying them separately as mother and father. The move was widely seen as an important step towards greater recognition and inclusion for transgender families in India.

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