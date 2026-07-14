The Kerala High Court has rejected Pulsar Suni's plea to suspend his 20-year prison sentence in the 2017 Malayalam actress assault case while his appeal is pending. The court said the survivor's dignity must also be considered. The State and the survivor opposed the plea.

In a significant setback for Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actress assault case, the Kerala High Court has dismissed his plea seeking suspension of his sentence pending the hearing of his appeal. Suni had requested the court to put his sentence on hold until a final verdict is delivered on his appeal against conviction. However, the High Court refused the request, observing that the dignity and rights of the survivor must also be considered while deciding such pleas.

A trial court had earlier convicted Suni and sentenced him to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment. His appeal challenging the conviction and sentence is still pending before the High Court. During the hearing, counsel for the survivor opposed the plea, arguing that the offence was grave and that suspending the sentence after a conviction would undermine the seriousness of the crime. The prosecution also objected, pointing out that the state has already filed an appeal seeking enhancement of Suni's sentence.

The state further told the court that Suni is a habitual offender with multiple criminal cases against him. It noted that he had previously been penalised by the court for filing repeated bail applications. The prosecution also highlighted that he was arrested in another case within a month of securing bail from the Supreme Court.

After considering the submissions from both sides, the Kerala High Court dismissed Suni's plea to suspend his sentence, while his appeal against conviction remains pending.

Who is Pulsar Suni

Prime accused and perpetrator, Pulsar Suni is among six people convicted by the Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam for abducting and sexually assaulting a Malayalam actress inside a moving vehicle in 2017. The court also found the accused guilty of recording videos of the assault. Suni was sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment, and he has challenged both his conviction and sentence before the High Court.

State and survivor opposed the plea

During the hearing, the State government and the survivor's counsel strongly opposed Suni's request to suspend his sentence. They argued that the offence was extremely serious and that granting such relief after conviction would weaken the gravity of the crime. The State also informed the court that it has separately sought enhancement of the sentences awarded to all six convicts.

Alleged conspiracy and Dileep's acquittal

According to the prosecution, Suni was the key executor of an alleged conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress. The prosecution had alleged that actor Dileep was part of the conspiracy. However, the trial court acquitted Dileep of all conspiracy charges. The acquittal sparked widespread debate, following which the Kerala government challenged the verdict before the High Court.

Appeals still pending

Suni's appeal seeking acquittal is currently pending before the High Court. Several co-convicts, including Antony, Salim and Pradeep, have also filed appeals challenging their convictions. While refusing to suspend Suni's sentence, the High Court has left the merits of