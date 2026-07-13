A viral video showing a biker performing a burnout stunt on a newly constructed road has triggered strong reactions online. The stunt appears to damage the road surface while friends cheer him on. While many users condemned the reckless act and demanded action against the youths, others questioned the quality of the road.

A video showing a biker performing a burnout stunt on a newly constructed road has gone viral on social media, with many users expressing anger over the damage caused to public property. The clip shows a group of young men standing on the road while one of them repeatedly spins the rear wheel of his motorcycle. As the tyre continues to rotate in one place, the road surface begins to wear away, leaving visible marks. Instead of stopping him, the others are seen cheering and encouraging the stunt.

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The exact location and date of the incident have not been confirmed.

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Internet criticises reckless behaviour

The video quickly attracted thousands of reactions, with many social media users calling the stunt irresponsible and demanding strict action against those involved.

Several users said public roads are built using taxpayers' money and should not be damaged for entertainment or social media attention. Some even called for penalties to discourage similar behaviour in the future.

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Others criticised the group standing nearby, saying they encouraged the stunt instead of stopping it.

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Road quality also comes under scrutiny

At the same time, another section of social media questioned how a newly laid road could be damaged so easily by a motorcycle burnout.

Some users sarcastically thanked the biker for exposing the road's quality, while others joked that the stunt had become an unofficial road strength test. Several comments suggested that both the rider and the contractor responsible for the road should be held accountable if the surface failed so quickly.

However, without technical examination, it is not possible to determine whether the visible damage was caused solely by the stunt or whether the road construction itself was below standard.

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Video fuels wider discussion

The viral video has sparked a broader debate about reckless riding, protection of public property and the quality of road construction. While opinions remain divided over who deserves more blame, most users agreed that public infrastructure should not be treated as a playground for dangerous stunts.

Authorities have not yet issued any official statement regarding the viral video or confirmed whether any action has been taken.