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From Sunflower Fields to Bandipur Safari: Why Gundlupet Should Be on Your Travel Bucket List
Gundlupet in Karnataka, popularly known as the 'Flower Pot of India', is famous for its colourful sunflower fields, marigold gardens, scenic road trips to Bandipur National Park. Here's why this hidden gem deserves a place on your bucket list.
Why Gundlupet Is Known as the 'Flower Pot of India'
Golden sunflower fields, vibrant stretches of marigolds, and fragrant rose gardens make Gundlupet, in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, a visual delight.
Renowned for its colourful flower farms that bloom across vast landscapes, the town has earned the title 'Flower Pot of India', attracting nature lovers, photographers, and travellers throughout the year.
Located on the Mysuru-Ooty National Highway, Gundlupet is a major stopover for tourists travelling to Ooty, Wayanad, and Bandipur National Park. However, many visitors simply pass through without exploring the town. Those who take the time to visit its breathtaking flower gardens often describe Gundlupet as one of Karnataka's most picturesque yet underrated tourist destinations.
Vast Flower Fields Are Gundlupet's Biggest Attraction
The biggest attraction of Gundlupet is its sprawling fields of sunflowers, marigolds, roses, and a variety of seasonal flowers, spread across thousands of acres. During the peak flowering season, these vibrant blooms transform the landscape into a spectacular display of colour.
The best time to witness this floral spectacle is from June to August, when the flowers are in full bloom. During this period, photographers, nature lovers, and travellers visit Gundlupet in large numbers to experience its breathtaking scenery and capture its picturesque landscapes.
A Perfect Destination for a Weekend Getaway and Long Drive
The flower gardens of Gundlupet are regarded as some of the most Instagram-worthy destinations in Karnataka. Many farmers allow visitors to explore their flower fields for a nominal entry fee, giving them the opportunity to stroll through the colourful blooms and capture stunning photographs.
The best time for photography is during the early morning or evening, when the natural light is ideal.
Located about 60 km from Mysuru and around 200 km from Bengaluru, Gundlupet lies on the main route connecting Karnataka with Ooty and Wayanad. Its convenient location and scenic surroundings make it an ideal destination for a weekend getaway or a long drive.
Explore Bandipur National Park Alongside Gundlupet's Flower Fields
Besides its stunning flower fields, Bandipur National Park is located just a short drive from Gundlupet, making it easy for visitors to experience vibrant floral landscapes and rich wildlife in a single trip.
The period between September and March is considered the best time to visit the national park for a wildlife safari, as animal sightings are generally more frequent during these months.
For those looking to spend time amidst nature, away from the hustle and bustle of city life, Gundlupet is an ideal destination. Its colourful flower fields, pleasant surroundings, scenic road trips, and close proximity to Bandipur National Park make the town one of Karnataka's lesser-known yet most beautiful tourist destinations.
A Floral Paradise in Karnataka
Known as the 'Flower Pot of India', Gundlupet, in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, is renowned for its vast sunflower fields, colourful flower farms, and picturesque landscapes.
Popular attractions include the Balla flower fields and the nearby Bandipur National Park, making the town a favourite destination for nature lovers, photographers, and road trip enthusiasts.
Situated on the route to Ooty and Wayanad, Gundlupet is one of Karnataka's most scenic road trip destinations. Its vibrant flower gardens, Instagram-worthy views, and tranquil surroundings make it an ideal choice for a weekend getaway.
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