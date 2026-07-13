Golden sunflower fields, vibrant stretches of marigolds, and fragrant rose gardens make Gundlupet, in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, a visual delight.

Renowned for its colourful flower farms that bloom across vast landscapes, the town has earned the title 'Flower Pot of India', attracting nature lovers, photographers, and travellers throughout the year.

Located on the Mysuru-Ooty National Highway, Gundlupet is a major stopover for tourists travelling to Ooty, Wayanad, and Bandipur National Park. However, many visitors simply pass through without exploring the town. Those who take the time to visit its breathtaking flower gardens often describe Gundlupet as one of Karnataka's most picturesque yet underrated tourist destinations.